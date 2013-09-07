Music Power Rankings: Katy Perry, Michael Jackson, and Fred Stobaugh?

1. Katy Perry: She roars into the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, finally toppling Robin Thicke”s “Blurred Lines” after 12 weeks. She is queen of the jungle and queen of the chart.

2. Harry Connick Jr.: After causing a stir by speaking the truth when he mentored on “American Idol,” the crooner joins Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez as a judge for the upcoming season. Will he be the new Simon Cowell?

3. Adam Levine: The Maroon 5 lead singer launches his clothing line for K-Mart. Maybe they can rename the Blue Light Special the Maroon Light Special….

4. Fred Stobaugh: At 96, he becomes the oldest artist to appear on Billboard”s Hot 100 with “Oh Sweet Lorraine,” breaking the former record set by the young whippersnapper, Tony Bennett.

5. Michael Jackson: The singer”s estate launches an Instagram account asking fans to upload videos to celebrate the anniversary of his birthday. What”s next? Bubbles” own Pinterest account?

6. Janis Joplin: Speaking of dead celebrities, more than 40 years after her death, the Joplin estate is rolling out Made For Pearl, a line of clothes, jewelry and other accessories. Don”t get down on me, but doesn”t that idea feel about 30 years too late?

7. Irving Azoff: The incomparable music manager announces a $300 million deal with Madison Square Garden that will include music management, music publishing, live event branding and a talent-scouting TV show. It”s Azoff”s world, the rest of us just live in it.

8. Alabama: The legendary country group bows at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with “Alabama & Friends,” marking its best ranking ever on the all-format album chart. Imagine if the album had included a duet with Fred Stobaugh?

9. Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines”” reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 may have ended, but he snags the song of the summer title from Billboard. As if there were even any doubt?

10. Carrie Underwood: She bows her version of Sunday Night Football”s theme, “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” this weekend because nothing says football like an “American Idol” winner married to a hockey player.