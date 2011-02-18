Music Power Rankings: Ladies Antebellum and Gaga rise to the top

Jae C. Hong/AP

The Grammys deserve a place on this week’s music power rankings as the annual music awards drew its largest audience in 11 years at 26.7 million. However, we decided to look, instead, at some of the artists who got the biggest tailwind from broadcast, as well as the week’s other top movers.

1) Lady Antebellum (not ranked last week): Five Grammys and a return to the No. 1 album on iTunes. Looks like we definitely Need Them Now.

2) Lady Gaga (No. 2): “Born This Way” is the fastest selling single ever for iTunes worldwide, arriving at No. 1 in 23 countries and surpassing sales of 1 million tracks in five days. It is also the 1,000 No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100.



3) “Glee” (not ranked): The ultimate high school musical has now charted more Hot 100 singles than any other entity, surpassing Elvis Presley”s former record of 108. We understand how the charts work, but we feel there should be an asterisk by “Glee”s” name. Presley will always be the King to us.

4) Esperanza Spalding (are you kidding?): Sure, she went from 99% of the world having a clue she exists to everyone going, “Who?,” after snagging the Best New Artist Grammy, but that”s a step in the right direction. Plus, she”s ABC World News” “Person of the Week.” That has to count for something.

5) Radiohead (not ranked): Some acts have elaborate six-month pre-release promotional plans (yes, LG, we mean you). Other acts simply announce a few days in advance that they will self-release their new album digitally via their own website and then delight fans by putting it out one day early.

6) Justin Bieber (No. 1): The pint-sized performer shows his strength on TV and in the movie theaters and on the charts, as the soundtrack to “Never Say Never” is set to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week. The only place immune to Bieb”s charm? Magazine covers. Careful, Rolling Stone. http://www.mediabistro.com/fishbowlny/justin-bieber-hurting-magazine-sales_b28903

7) Arcade Fire (not ranked): The surprising winner for album of the year captures two awards two days later at the Brit Awards. “The Suburbs” = worldwide domination.



8) Bonnaroo (not ranked): Once known as a jam festival, the Manchester, Tenn. festival names Eminem and Lil Wayne this year”s headliners, along with Arcade Fire, a reunited Buffalo Springfield and Bonnaroo vets My Morning Jacket. Jay Z headlined last year, while Kanye West pissed off festival goers in 2008, who were kept waiting more than 2 hours for his set.



9) Michael Jackson (not ranked): The King of Pop”s estate has earned more than $310 million since his June 2009 death according to court documents. He died more than $400 million in debt. We”re still trying to figure out what percentage of the $159 million that the estate has spent since his death is on legal fees.



10) Qriocity (not ranked): Yes, it”s a horrible name. It”s pronounced “curiousity,” btw. Bad name aside, Sony”s music subscription service finally launches in the U.S. For $10/month, subscribers can stream music from a catalog of 6 million titles. And if you”re keeping count, Spotify finally finalized its deal with EMI, although there”s still no definitive word when it will launch in the U.S.

