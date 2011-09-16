Music Power Rankings: Lady A, Katy Perry and Rihanna duke it out with Snoop

1. Lady Antebellum: The country trio”s last album, “Need You Now” sold 3.5 million copies. New set, “We Owned The Night” gets a tenth of the way there in its first week with projected sales of close to 350,000.



2. Katy Perry: What do you get the California Gurl who has everything? How about a sixth No. 1 from “Teenage Dream?” Can “The One That Got Away” go the distance and set the record for most Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers from one album? If not, she”ll never live down the song title.

3. Snoop Dogg: The rapper is developing a family sitcom through Warner Bros. TV, in which he”ll play the dad. Why doesn”t he just kill two birds with one stone(r) and combine it with the pot film he”s working on with Wiz Khalifa.

4. Calle 13: The Puerto Rican duo is a winner before the envelope is even opened, as they snare 10 Latin Grammy award nominations, soaring above Shakira, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

5. Primary Violator: Larry Mestel and Chris Lighty, both powerful in their own right, have merged Mestel”s Primary Wave Talent Management and Lighty”s Violator Management to form a mega-management company. Clients include Mariah Carey, Cee Lo Green, 50 Cent and Diddy. They are in on the joke with the new name, aren”t they?

6. Bob Seger: The Motor City singer moves one step closer to turning the page and adding his studio albums to iTunes. Long a hold out, he began offering two live albums on iTunes this week. Who”s next? AC/DC? Garth Brooks? Or Kid Rock?

7. Rihanna: The same week that she scores her sixth top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 from “Loud,” she tweets there”s a new album coming “this fall.” It will be her sixth studio album since 2005. Guns ‘N Roses could take lessons from her.



8. Kelly Clarkson: Miss Independent rushes back onto Billboard”s Hot 100 as “Mr. Know It All” bows at No. 18, her highest debut in four years. Maybe they should have called it “Ms. Know It All.”

9. BMG Rights Management: The publishing company buys Bug Music for $300 million squashing competitors such as Simon Fuller and Sony/ATV like a, well, you know.



10. Das Racist: Between the video for “Michael Jackson” and Tuesday”s physical release of “Relax,” New York underground hip-hoppers are poised to go above ground. Can they make it mainstream? You feel me?

