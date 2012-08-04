Music Power Rankings: Lollapalooza, Carly Rae Jepsen, Rihanna and more

1. Lollapalooza: The father of festivals kicked off its latest edition Aug. 3 with a veritable color wheel of acts ranging from Black Sabbath to Red Hot Chili Peppers to Jack White.

2. Bruce Springsteen: The Boss and the E Street Band play a 4:06 hour show in Helsinski. It”s the longest recorded show in his 40-year career. And no one thought to pull the plug. Take that London. And, by the way, Springsteen”s 62.

3. Drake and Rihanna: The two land the most nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards. Should we all start the betting now on whether Drake and Chris Brown get into a brawl on the show or at an after party?

4. Carly Rae Jepsen: This summer”s It Girl spends another week at No. 1 atop the Billboard Hot 100, as “Call Me Maybe” ties with Gotye”s “Somebody That I Used To Know” for the most weeks at No. 1 this year.

5. Phillip Phillips: The 2012 “American Idol” winner Philip Phillips sees sales of his first single, “Home,” surge after it was adopted by NBC as the theme for the women”s gymnastics team. And he didn”t even have to hop on a balance beam.



6. Mariah Carey: Mimi is back in a big way. After announcing her role as a judge on “American Idol” next season last week, she releases her first single in a a more than two years, the hopefully prophetically named “Triumphant (Get ‘Em)” featuring Rick Ross and Meek Mill.

7. John Legend: His production company signs a deal with Universal Cable Production to develop TV series. Get Lifted indeed.

8. The Rolling Stones: They”ll gather moss at HBO when a documentary commemorating their 50th anniversary airs.

9. Bob Dylan: Rock”s equivalent of the Bard announces his new studio album, appropriately enough, titled “Tempest.”



10. Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood: The two buddies sign up to host the CMA Awards together for the fifth time. Same time, next year.