Music Power Rankings: Madonna, Justin Bieber and Beyonce reign supreme

1. Madonna: She kicks off her tour in Tel Aviv on Thursday to generally strong reviews, except for from one particular blonde who has her paws up in protest.

2. John Mayer: Without singing a note to promote it, he lands his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with “Born and Raised.” We continue to wish him a speedy vocal recovery.



3. Justin Bieber: He practically brings Oslo to a halt with a free concert and then the next day walks into a glass door and gives himself a concussion. #Attentionhog.



4. Beyonce: In her first concerts since giving birth to the world”s most wonderful baby ever, Bey brings the house down. Is it too soon for Blue Ivy to start seeing a therapist to deal with mommy issues?



5. Bob Dylan: President Obama awards America”s finest singer/songwriter the Medal of Freedom, the nation”s highest civilian honor. Soy Bomb”s invitation was lost in the mail.



6. Axl Rose: He wins douche of the week by banning anyone wearing a Slash t-shirt to Guns N” Roses concerts in Britain. Let it go, man.



7. Hollywood Palladium: the venerable LA theater, which has been home to concerts by Jay-Z, U2 and many others (and one of The Beat Goes On”s favorite places to see a show) is for sale for up to $80 million. If those walls could talk: both JFK and MLK Jr. delivered speeches there and it was the home the Emmys and Oscars. Here”s hoping the wrecking ball isn”t in its future.



8. Big & Rich: The country duo lands the highest debut ever on the country singles charts in the modern era with “That”s Why I Pray.” God clearly heard them.



9 Music video dancers: One of the first efforts from the combined SAG-AFTRA leads to coverage for dancers in music videos, who previously have had no union protection. Does booty shaking count as dancing?

10. Usher: Speaking of dancers, the R&B star will use digital dancers for his London concert stop: fans watching online can create avatars and have them dance on stage with him during “Scream.” Does SAG-AFTRA know about this?

