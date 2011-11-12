Music Power Rankings: Madonna, The Band Perry and Black Sabbath vie for No. 1

1. EMI: British company”s record side gets sold to UMG and its publishing division to Sony/ATV. The home of the Beatles will be no more. Hello, goodbye.

2. Dr. Luke: Britney, Katy, Rihanna and Ke$ha’s producer scores his biggest hit yet: a huge label deal with Sony.

3. Mac Miller: Indie rapper will come in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 next week with “Blue Slide Park,” bolstered by the track “Donald Trump,” which has drawn more then 34 million YouTube views. Trump demands to see his birth certificate.

4. Black Sabbath: Metal vets get back together for new album produced by Rick Rubin. Tour sponsored by Depends.



5. The Band Perry: If they die young (and we certainly hope they don’t), at least they”ll have a passel of CMA Awards to take with them.



6. Madonna: A demo of her new song, “Give Me All You Love” leaks to widespread L-U-V.



7. Calle 13: Popular group doesn”t quite make it to 13, but they still snare nine trophies at the Latin Grammys.



8. Big Machine: Nashville indie, and home to Taylor Swift, is being courted by Sony, according to Bloomberg, following the expiration of its Universal Music Group deal. If UMG wants to hold on, they better Speak Now.



9. Lyor Cohen: Warner Music Group head moves one step closer to his goal of world domination by restructuring the company so that parts of Europe report to him. Will more territories follow?



10. Heavy D: RIP. Thanks for helping us find love.

Who tops your music power rankings this week? Share your thoughts below.

