Music Power Rankings: Madonna tops Justin Bieber

1) Madonna: She lands her eighth No. 1 album with “MDNA.” FNTSTC.



2) Justin Bieber: Believers take “Boyfriend” to a No. 2 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 as the song breaks the record for first week airplay on Billboard”s Mainstream Top 40 chart. His fans are finally tall enough to reach the radio dial.

3) Lionel Richie: “Tuskegee” lands the ex-Commodore his highest debut on the Billboard 200 in 26 years. That”s one and a half Justin Bieber lifetimes.

4) Miranda Lambert: She wins her third straight best album trophy from the Academy of Country Music Awards and graciously admits she”s fine if the torch is passed to someone else now.



5) Sons of the Beatles: Paul”s son, James McCartney; John Lennon”s son, Sean ;and George Harrison”s son, Dhani have “shown support” for forming a band, according to James. Somewhere, Julian Lennon raises his hand and whispers “I”m over here!”

6) Jim Marshall: The creator of rock n” roll amplifiers dies at 88. Turn it up forever and always.

7) Bob Dylan: Following the interpretive, Dylan flick 2007″s “I”m Not There,” Robert Zimmerman”s most famous album, 1975″s “Blood on the Tracks” gets optioned for a movie. Did people learn nothing from the 1978 awful movie “Sgt. Pepper?” #horribleidea

8) One Direction: The boy band will headline Madison Square Garden in December. This is on the strength of ONE top 10 radio hit….Are they the first pop act where social media means everything and airplay nothing?



9) Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw: They joined together for this summer”s hottest tour, but first, they released “Feel Like A Rock Star,” which after one day became the most played song on the chart. It is likely to become only the second song to bow at No. 1 on Hot Country Songs following Garth Brooks” “More Than A Memory” in 2007. “Feel Like A Country Star” just doesn”t have the same ring….

10) Carrie Brownstein: Beloved indie figure, star of “Portlandia,” member of Wild Flag and Sleater-Kinney and NPR blogger signs deal to write her own memoir. In a just world, it would be bigger than “Bossypants.”