Music Power Rankings: Mariah Carey comes out on top over Carly Rae Jepsen

1. Mariah Carey: Mimi is confirmed as Jennifer Lopez”s replacement as a judge on “American Idol” for a reported $18 million payday. Production may have to shift to midnight to meet this night owl”s schedule, but she is a great choice. Britney Spears feels underpaid.
2. Carly Rae Jepsen: As “Call Me Maybe” spends another week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the longest running No. 1 by a Canadian female (even Celine!), Jepsen gets some sweet, watery love from the U.S. Olympic swim team.
3. Emeli Sande: She”s already a star in the U.K., but her performance during the Olympics” opening ceremony kicked her from “bubbling under” to “next big thing” status in the U.S. Welcome the new “It” girl (If you didn’t see it since NBC cut it out, check it out on the web).
4. “The Voice”: Whoever is booking the mentors for the talent contest deserves a thumbs up and for everyone to turn their chair around in approval. Should “The Voice” ever decide to spin off another edition, it”s got your new set of coaches right here: Mary J. Blige, Michael Buble, Rob Thomas and Billie Joe Armstrong.
5. Universal Music Group: It moves another step closer to finalizing its acquisition of EMI after EMI”s chief Roger Faxon details what the company will sell off in order to meet European Commission approval…and it”s a lot.
6. Jason Aldean: Is it selling out if you change the name of the beer you”re already giving a free plug to in your song to one that will pay you money to name it instead? In 1992, yes. In 2012, it”s called good business.
7. Elton John: Reg Dwight tops the U.K. charts for first time in more than 20 years with “Good Morning To the Night,” his collaboration with Pnau, an Australian electronica duo he allowed to play with his catalog.
8. Nas: Life is truly good for the rapper as his newest set, “Life Is Good” becomes his sixth to top the Billboard 200 and his ninth to top Billboard”s R&B album chart.
9. Madonna: The Material Girl is having a tough time of it. Even after the live streams for free an intimate show from Paris, fans complain that the concert wasn”t enough. For someone who has always loved to court controversy, between getting called out for the swastikas, the guns and the flashing, maybe she”s finally realized that not all press is good press, even when they spell MDNA right.
10. The Jackson Family: Really? Haven”t Michael Jackson”s kids been through enough. Take it off Twitter, take it out of the public arena. I know it”s never really been required of you, but act like adults.
Carly Rae is still better Mariah Carey! Mariah Carey hasn’t had hit in a while.
Wow. Carly Rae is better than Mariah? In what world? Carly’s voice is nowhere near Mariah’s. Nor is anybody else’s for that matter.
WTF? MC had a several hits from her last album (2010)like always, and when her new album is out in a couple of months, she will again. That’s why she remains the most successful female artist of all times. Check the research. I love Carly and she very well might become a very successful POP singer, but better than MC by sales and statistics? You must be very young, clearly biased and not well informed.
You don’t have to support one celebrity and dog another.
Mariah Carey has 185 #1s (most by individual artist), sold over 200 million records (gaining the title best selling female artist), she has been in the music industry for 22 years and her last hit (obsessed — certified platinum) was from her last album Memoirs of imperfect angel. She has 2 diamond albums, 5 grammys and countless more awards. How much has Carly Rae accomplished? Oh that’s right only ONE successful single. Btw, Mariah had this single “Sweet Love” which holds the record for longest running on #1 — spent 16 weeks…. check your facts idiot.
MARIAH CAREY IS THE BEST ARTIST IN THE HISTORY OF POR MUSIC CAUSE HAS 18 NUMBER ONES…180+ MILLIONS RECORDS SOLD AND THE BEST VOICE EVER…AH AND SHE IS ALIVE OK?
Just because you like a certain kind of singing style years ago does not mean that you will like the same kind of style now. Music and tastes evolve. Besides the competition is so much more intense now. Some singers are one hit wonders. There are not many singers with more than twenty hits to their names. I only know that my taste for Mariah’s music has not changed…I never like her voice when she was in her prime and I don’t like it now.