Music Power Rankings: One Direction and Lady Gaga lead this week’s tally

1. One Direction: The British quintet”s new video for “Best Song Ever” sets a new record for 10.9 million Vevo views in 24 hours, besting Miley Cyrus”s “We Can”t Stop.” Has Les Grossman hit on Zeyn yet?

2. Robin Thicke: “Blurred Lines” spends its 7th week atop the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any song this year. Imagine how long it would stay there if it weren”t “rapey.”

3. Lady Gaga: Not only is she named Forbes top-earning celebrity under 30, she announces her return to performing will be Aug. 25 at the MTV VMAs. Are the Little Monsters already camping out in front of Barclays Center?



4. Aimee Mann: The acclaimed singer/songwriter becomes the latest artist to file suit over digital royalties…or the lack thereof. This voice carries.

5. TLC: Surviving members T-Boz and Chilli have reunited to record four new songs for a TLC greatest hits, featuring collaborations with Lady Gaga and Lil Mama, who plays Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes in VH1″s movie about the trio. TLC=TCB

6. Priority Records: Capitol Music Group resurrects the seminal rap label, once the home to De. Dre, N.W.A. and Snoop Dogg. Could its future ever live up to its glorious past?

7. Jay Z: He makes international news by dropping the hyphen from his name. Imagine what will happen when he switches to JZ.

8. Flock Of Seagulls: Band known more for its lead singer”s haircut than its music makes big news this week when its van with $70,000 worth of equipment is stolen. The van is returned empty, but the “I Ran (So Far Away)” band gets the most press it”s received in 30 years so it”s not a total loss.

9. Beyonce: Reports suggest that Bey has scrapped her new album after rejecting more than 50 songs. Maybe she can call her next set, “Back To The Drawing Board.”

10. Whitney Houston: The singer”s grave gets a new headstone shaped like a tear drop and with the inscribed, “I will always love you.” We have another song title for you: So emotional.