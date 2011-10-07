Music Power Rankings: Steve Jobs, Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Madonna

1. Steve Jobs: “Your time is limited so don’t waste it living someone else’s life… Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” Think Different. RIP



2. U.S. album sales: As we head into the fourth quarter, album sales are up 3.3% over 2010. Should the increase sustain through year”s end, that will mark the first time in seven years that album sales are up over the previous year.

3. Rihanna: Her new single “We Found Love” finds its ways into the record books as Rihanna lands her 20th Top 10 on Billboard”s Hot 100 in faster time than any other solo artist. It took Ri Ri only six years and four months to accomplish the staggering feat, besting Madonna”s six years and nine months time frame.

4. Madonna: Speaking of Madonna, will the Material Girl become Super Girl? That”s the word as no one in her camp is denying the rumor that Madge will perform as the Super Bowl XLVI halftime entertainment on Feb. 5. With those biceps, we expect her to suit up and play as well.

5. J Cole: The rapper blasts onto the Billboard 200 at No. 1 with his debut album, “Cole World: The Sideline Story.” His first week sales of 218,000 are the best for a new artist since Nicki Minaj”s “Pink Friday” opened with 375,000 in December.



6. Scotty McCreery: Are we poised to have our first “American Idol” winner since Carrie Underwood who could really have a radio career as well as sell records? His album debut, “Clear As Day” will handily top next week”s Billboard 200, making “Clear” the first debut by an “AI” winner to bow at No. 1 since Ruben Studdard”s “Soulful” in 2003. Plus, he already has two Top 40 country hits under his belt. Not bad for someone who won”t be old enough to vote until Sunday.



7. Lady Gaga: Hey, if Justin Bieber can make a movie about his short 16 years, then Lady Gaga should get her own frigging mini-series. Instead she”ll have to settle for a Lifetime movie, “Fame Monster: The Lady Gaga Story.” Who should play Mama Monster? We suggest Jo Calderone.

8. EMI: Second-round bidding for the beleaguered record company ended Oct. 5 with most suitors requesting either the recorded operations or the publishing, but not both. Is this how it will finally end? In pieces?

9. Shakira: Let”s see: President Obama wants her for his Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. The Latin Recording Academy wants her for its Person of the Year, and now it looks like every label wants her as her contract with Epic comes to a close. Among the top bidders are Warner and Island Def Jam.

10. Jeff Mangum: The seldom-scene Neutral Milk Hotel founder showed up to support protesters at Occupy Wall Street on Oct. 4. We”re sure the vast majority of folks had no idea who he was-even though he”s just played All Tomorrow”s Parties the previous weekend- but it”s nice to know that, as reclusive as he is, he still pops up when we need him.

What do you think of this week’s music power rankings? Share your thoughts below.