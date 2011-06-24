Music Power Rankings: Why does Katy Perry land back at No. 1?

1) Katy Perry (not ranked): The pop princess keeps breaking her own records. She already was the only artist to land four No. 1s on Billboard”s Hot Digital Songs chart from one album and now she just increased her lead as “Last Friday Night” brings her tally to five.

2) Bad Meets Evil (not ranked): The dark side triumphs as this project featuring Eminem and Royce da 5″9” enters the Billboard 200 at No. 1, keeping that angelic 11-year old Jackie Evancho out of the top spot. Hey, if they can duet with Bruno Mars, why not Evancho?



3) EMI (not ranked): The label goes back up on the block. Regardless of what happens, it can”t be worse than the Terra Firma/Citigroup years. We suggest Chris Martin, Katy Perry and Lady Antebellum buy it. It worked for Frank Sinatra and Reprise.



4) Prince (not ranked): The Purple One tells London newspaper The Guardian that he will not record any new material until there is better regulation of online distribution. “We made money [online] before piracy was real crazy,” he says. “Nobody”s making money now except phone companies, Apple and Google.”

What year does he think it is? 1999?

5) Gee Robinson (not ranked): Longtime co-head of management company for Kanye West, Lil Wayne and others moves back to label ranks as chairman of Geffen Records.

6) SuperHeavy (not ranked): The rock colossus featuring Mick Jagger, Dave Stewart, Joss Stone, A.R. Rahman and Damian Marley inks a record deal with Universal”s A&M imprint. Why do we feel it will sink under its own weight before it can soar?



7) Best Buy (not ranked): The electronics retailer is thinking of starting its own Cloud Music Service. We”re holding out for Crate + Barrel”s cloud service. It comes with a chip & dip.



8) The Grammy Awards (not ranked): The music awards sign a 10-year deal with CBS for the ceremony, a nomination special, a two-hour music series and an artist to be named later.

9) Maroon 5/Christina Aguilera (not ranked): Jennifer Lopez used “American Idol” to reignite her career, why shouldn”t “The Voice” mentors Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera do the same? Their single “Moves Like Jagger,” billed as Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera, is surging at radio and lifting Maroon 5″s current single as well. We”re not waiting for “Bionic” to resurrect itself.



10) Adele (not ranked): As “Rolling in the Deep” logs its 7th week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 it becomes only the second song to land at No. 1 on the Hot 100, Triple-A, Adult Top 40 and Mainstream Airplay charts, following Jason Mraz”s “I”m Yours.” It”s the ubiquitous song of 2011. Billboard reports that it is even showing up on the Latin Pop Airplay chart. Que?

11) Clarence Clemons: Rest in peace Big Man. Read our tribute to Clemons here.