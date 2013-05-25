Music Power Rankings: Zach Sobiech, Blake Shelton, and Ray Manzarek

1.Zach Sobiech: 18-year old Sobiech died this week of cancer, but his legacy has already begun as his video viral sensation, “Clouds,” lands atop the iTunes singles chart and is poised to come onto the Billboard Hot 100 next week. Better yet: All proceeds go to the cancer research fund started in his name. How soon before the movie about his inspirational life is made?

2. Daft Punk: The French duo makes helmets fashionable as its first album in eight years, “Random Access Memories,” is poised to top 300,000 in the U.S. alone in its first week, as well as top the charts in countries around the world. “Get Lucky” indeed.

3. Blake Shelton: “The Voice” coach is the first Oklahoma artist to organize a benefit for victims of the horrific tornado that destroyed Moore, Ok. last week, while Toby Keith put his boots down in his hometown hours after the disaster. Kudos also to fellow Okie Carrie Underwood, who donated $1 million to the Red Cross.

4. “American Idol”: In an effort to stave off sinking ratings, the talent contest is contemplating bringing back past finalists, such as Jennifer Hudson, Clay Aiken and Kelly Clarkson as judges. Say what you will about the idea and the show, but it”s the only vocal competition that has actually produced winners whose names we remember.



5. Robin Thicke: He”s had some kind of resurrection as “Blurred Lines” hits no. 1 on iTunes and sales soar 204% Maybe every video should have naked women… well, the 2% that don”t already.

6. Pharrell: Sure he produces, but his career as a performer is going just fine: He”s the featured artist on Daft Punk”s first top 10, “Get Lucky,” he”s featured on Robin Thicke”s comeback single, “Blurred Lines,” and “Happy,” his tune from “Despicable Me 2,” will be a major summer jam.

7. Paris Hilton: She signs to Cash Money. Can”t wait for the duet with Nicki Minaj featuring Lil Wayne.



8. Labrinth: He”s going to be the next big thing as his son with Emile Sande, “Beneath Your Beautiful,” prepares to blow up here as it already has abroad. Get ready…



9. Kelly Rowland and Paulina Rubio: The two become the latest judges to sign on to Simon Cowell”s “The X Factor.” We”ll see if they fare better than Britney Spears. If you haven”t been asked to be part of a talent show judging panel yet, raise your hand. No? No one?

10. Ray Manzarek: The Doors” keyboardist always managed to light our fire, lead our Spanish caravan, be a rider in a storm, steer our crystal ship, until he died this week. The End.