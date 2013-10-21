Music showdown: The hit singles of Lady Gaga vs. Katy Perry

Lady Gaga and Katy Perry have more in common than you might think.

Both solo female pop stars scored their first Top 40 hits in April of 2008. Since then, they”ve each issued three albums with Perry”s “Prism” out tomorrow and Gaga”s “ARTPOP” on the way, scoring multiple No. 1 and top 10 hits in their wake. They”ve been dominant forces in the Grammys pop races year after year, each with distinctive fashions and style-driven dances, from meat dresses to lollipop bras, from candy-colored wigs to claws (or paws, as it were).

Perry, who is about to turn 29, has found success in combining her big pipes with power-pop anthems and beach-bound summer songs. At 27, Lady Gaga has found her audience using overt sexuality and left-of-center, artistic performances with big, dark dance-pop sounds.

There”s no need to pit any one artist against each other with malice. Some musicians court beef, and others are just trying to do their own thing. For two women who have publicly shown each other support in their forthcoming endeavors, Lady Gaga and Katy Perry certainly don’t see the need for fans to “choose” only one current pop icon. Though, it”s in our nature to see who comes out on top of the charts, who takes home the most or the biggest awards, who among the stars radiates the most. And Perry and Gaga – intended or not – have been competitors in the marketplace for about five years now, as thriving touring artists, recording artists, performers, personalities, activists and hit-makers.

With each preparing their new albums and with, still, long careers ahead of them, we”ve decided to take a fun look at the loose themes running through Katy Perry and Lady Gaga”s singles. As a lover of pop music, I think there”s obviously room for them both (haters, I ban thee). Meanwhile, vote for your favorite song in each category below: which crucial Lady and Katy songs make your final favorites tally?

