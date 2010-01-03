Music Trend-Watch: What’s hot and what’s not in 2010

More than 20,000 albums come out every year, the vast majority of which are bought only by the artist’s mother… but given the vast numbers, you would think it would be easy to ascertain some kinds of trends in music.

Not so. While it’s sometimes clear which way the wind blows — we can definitely predict that country labels will be signing Taylor Swift clones for the foreseeable future — it’s generally pretty hard to figure out what’s going to catch on.



But for fun, and because we had so much fun reading our colleague Greg Ellwood’s take on “Movies 2010: What’s Hot and What’s Not,” we decided to come up with a few ideas of our own. Will the seriousness of the recession be replaced with a renewed sense of joy in entertainment? How will live shows hold a candle to TV shows? And shall auto-tune, as Jay-Z predicted, be extinguished?

Some predictions are in jest, others… we mean it. Which will permeate the charts and your iPod (or, shall we say, your Apple Tablet)?