Music Trend-Watch: What’s hot and what’s not in 2010

More than 20,000 albums come out every year, the vast majority of which are bought only by the artist’s mother… but given the vast numbers, you would think it would be easy to ascertain some kinds of trends in music.
Not so. While it’s sometimes clear which way the wind blows — we can definitely predict that country labels will be signing Taylor Swift clones for the foreseeable future — it’s generally pretty hard to figure out what’s going to catch on.
But for fun, and because we had so much fun reading our colleague Greg Ellwood’s take on “Movies 2010: What’s Hot and What’s Not,” we decided to come up with a few ideas of our own. Will the seriousness of the recession be replaced with a renewed sense of joy in entertainment? How will live shows hold a candle to TV shows? And shall auto-tune, as Jay-Z predicted, be extinguished?
Some predictions are in jest, others… we mean it. Which will permeate the charts and your iPod (or, shall we say, your Apple Tablet)?
|What’s In
|What’s Out
|Danny Gokey
|Adam Lambert
|Serious fun with Janelle Monae
|Capital-S Serious from Alicia Keys
|Real singers singing
|Auto-tune
|Soundgarden’s comeback
|No Doubt’s reunion
|Songs written specifically for film
|Soundtracks with all-new material
|Ke$ha stealing Lady GaGa’s spotlight
|Kanye stealing Taylor’s thunder
|Paperless concerts
|Paper concert tickets
|Lilith Fair
|Coachella
|A silent night
|Susan Boyle’s “Silent Night”
|Apple tablet PC turntable
|iPod-as-DJ-deck
|Daniel Merriweather
|Robin Thicke
|Sade’s comeback
|Britney Spears’ comeback
|A la carte record deals
|360 record deals
|Vevo
|YouTube
|Michael Jackson dance-offs
|Michael Jackson cover song tributes
|“Crystal” band names
|“Wolf” band names
|Usher
|Maxwell
|Renewed interest in The Runaways, Joan Jett
|Interest in The Jonas Brothers’ love life
|Natty Light
|PBR
|Liquor ads in CD liner notes
|Rapper rapping about booze
|Artists petitioning for same-sex marriage
|Artists aligning with Obama
|Outkast
|Black Eyed Peas
|Album art and colored vinyl
|Vinyl as wall art
|David Byrne / Fatboy Slim merger
|Live Nation / Ticketmaster merger
|“Jay-Z-meets-Grizzly-Bear”
|Lil Wayne with Kevin Rudolf
|Against Me! wails
|Owl City whines
|John Mayer stops Googling himself
|Justin Bieber’s Tweets
|Discovering acts by seeing them in clubs
|Discovering acts via “American Idol”
|The omnipresence of Kristin Chenoweth
|Queen Latifah everywhere, always
|Heartfelt music-based movies like “Crazy Heart”
|Overblown musicals like “Nine”
I hope that first entry on the list is “in jest”, as Adam totally rocks and Danny is not my thing. I LOVE ADAM, and I look forward to a HUGE year for him in 2010. Can’t wait for the tour.
Go Danny Gokey!! Maybe the public sees how 19 spends their $$$$ or overspends like in the case of Lambertini. Don’t think they’ve ever promo’d anyone like him. It becomes transparent.
Country Promotes their Artists. Sounds like sour grapes to me. Both good singers both with different audiences. Wish them both luck. Feel sorry for both of them that this hatred spewing continues more than a year after Idol. Think it’s time people get a life!!
Country Promotes their Artists. Sounds like sour grapes to me. Both good singers both with different audiences. Wish them both luck. Feel sorry for both of them that this hatred spewing continues more than a year after Idol. Think it’s time people get a life!!
Great list, I couldn’t agree more with it!. Danny Gokey in, Adam Lambert out!. Danny Gokey really sings, Adam lambert screeches. Go Danny!
Adam will be in for years to come. Danny Gokey will be gone in no time. Adam is an amazing live preformer I went to the idol’s concert in Dallas Adam was the only one I would pay to see again. I wouldn’t go to a free concert of Danny’s
Both Danny Gokey and Adam Lambert are great, I’ve seen both of them live in concert and they are the real deal. So good for them, different as they are musically and otherwise.
I’m assuming the Lambert listing is under another usage of the word “out.”
Danny can only sing one style of music (corny country) Adam sings every type of song and can change even his own songs to make them seem new. Adam did nineteen or twenty songs in just the few short months they had to make the album and most of them could be hits. Did you see their combacks on idol no comparison!!!!!!! Adam rules!!
Do you mean Danny is in the closet and Adam is out. I could so buy that.
This band should in the Whats`s In column check it out! [www.youtube.com]
Includes : Chris Evans,Fearne Cotton,K J Sawka and Stephen Fry to name some!
These are trends for pop music but what about ALL music in general? I don’t see anything about the underground trends. Not even electronic dance music or chillout in general.
ok, so whts the current music trend? i mean the 80’s had its own style and we also saw new trends/ music like rap, synth, new wave; the early 90’s saw a new thing come up in trance, and then later it was hip-hop. so wht is the trend right now?