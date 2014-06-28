Must-Watch Movies and TV on Netflix right now

Coming up on the July 4 holiday, everything seems to slow down. Television finales are over and premieres just start to warm up. Blockbuster after blockbuster hit on the weekend, but sometimes you just want to wear your ugly house pants, order in and catch up on some Netflix viewing.
The HitFix staff has cobbled together a list of some binge-watch movies and TV shows for the long week — and even longer weekend — ahead. We recommend some cartoons like “Justice League” and “The Clone Wars,” some drama like “Weekend” and docs like “The Act of Killing,” classic TV like “Cheers” and new classics like “Terriers,” fulfillment of the Judy Davis quota in “My Brillian Career” and more.
What are you gonna check out over the next week or two? What's disappearing from the service that you'd recommend people check out?
So, that Breaking Bad is pretty good?
Glad to see someone finally talking about that show. I’d be wondering about it, but I couldn’t find much about the show online. Or anyone who’s watched it! Thanks for the helpful tip!
Mary & Max is a SPLENDID movie, and proof that animation not need be a medium solely intended for children.
It should come as no surprise that the very best 30 for 30’s are the basketball entries, given Bill Simmons’ b-ball fanaticism.
Winning Time remains my very favorite of the series. It’s funny (Reggie Miller vs. Spike Lee, people!), it’s poignant, it’s action-packed, and it doesn’t have a hero vs. villain as much as it has two different sides told very well.
Once Brothers, No Crossover, and yes, the stupendous Bad Boys (which gave me an appreciation for those Pistons teams that were much better than I realized and that were straight-up robbed of what should have been their first title by a ref giving Kareem a phantom foul call) are all fantastic.
As far as the SEC Storied docs, I cannot believe they don’t have the first, and best, of that particular series: Herschel.
I may be biased (Go Dawgs!!!), but Herschel not being available is just insane. Any true sports fan knows the name Herschel Walker, so much so, you only have to say “Herschel,” and people know who he is.
Inarguably the greatest college football player to ever play the game (if he had played his senior season, NO ONE would have ever broken any of his rushing records… it took FOUR YEARS for Ron Dayne, Ricky Williams, and Tim Tebow to do so), as well as having a very affecting story of his struggles with mental illness, Herschel should be available for anyone to see.
Shame that it isn’t. Come on, ESPN!
Thank you! Terriers is great!
Great titles.
