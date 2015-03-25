Mwa-ha-ha-ha! Jubilee joins the cast of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’

Yesterday, Jennifer Lawrence announced that “X-Men: Apocalypse” would be her last time donning the iconic blue make-up.

Perhaps hoping to fly in under the radar, or perhaps to assuage the fear that Xavier”s School for Gifted Youngsters was going to turn into sausage fest, director Bryan Singer has revealed who will be playing Jubilee in “Apocalypse.”

You know what, fine. I”ll say it. I ain”t scared. I like Jubilee.

I was first introduced to “X-Men” in 1992 when the cartoon began to air on Fox Kids Saturday morning block. Jubilee was the main character in a move that was controversial to adults, all of whom were missing the point that kids want/need a cipher to help them understand complex ideas like using mutants as a metaphor for prejudice.

Jubilee fit that bill perfectly. She was younger than the rest of the team and a newbie that needed things explained. But most importantly, she was a Proto-YA dystopian heroine with all the tropes that go along with it, from being special for no reason to being doted on by everyone from Gambit to Wolverine. Add in her April O”Neil-inspired jacket, her sweet hot pink shades, and her ability to shoot glitter-sparkles from her fingertips and you have a recipe for obsessions to girls (and boys) aged 6-10.

So welcome aboard Lana Condor. Put on your hot pink shades, because the apocalypse is gonna be bright.

“X-Men: Apocalypse” is slated to hit theaters on May 27, 2016.