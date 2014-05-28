‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ is happening because what the heck

Get ready for more Windex jokes.

Nia Vardalos is making a sequel to “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” more than 12 years removed from the first film's blockbuster run in 2002, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Vardalos has already written the script and will reprise her role as Toula Portokalos, a Greek-American woman who in the first film met and married a non-Greek man (John Corbett) while trying to get her large overbearing family to accept him into the fold.

Corbett is also set to return in the follow-up, which “involves the reveal of a family secret and a new wedding, described as bigger and fatter, that brings the Greek clan together again.”

“Now that I'm experiencing motherhood, I'm ready to write the next chapter of my family story,” said Vardalos in a statement. “Of course a few jaded folks in the press corps will claim I ran out of money or just want to kiss John Corbett again. One of these things is true.”

Returning as producers on the film are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, the latter of whom helped get the first movie made after seeing Vardalos's one-woman play of the same name in the late '90s. No director is yet attached to the project.

Directed by Joel Zwick and produced for only $5 million, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” took in more than $368.7 million worldwide and remains by far the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time domestically (Vardalos was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2003 Oscars). The film was shortly followed by a short-lived CBS sitcom entitled “My Big Fat Greek Life,” also starring Vardalos.

Will you be seeing “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2”? Let us know by voting in the poll below.