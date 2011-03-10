‘My Boys’ star finds ABC’s ‘Lost and Found’ lead

“My Boys” star Jordana Spiro has been cast in the lead role in ABC’s reverse-gender “Life Unexpected” comedy “Lost and Found.”

According to a variety of media reports — Deadline.com had it first — Spiro will play a 30something bartender whose self-obsessed life gets a jolt of reality when the son she gave up for adoption turns up at her door and turns out to be more mature than she is.

See what we mean by reverse-gender “Life Unexpected”?

Indeed.

“Lost and Found” was created for Warner Brothers TV by actress Marisa Coughlan (“Wasteland”).

With “My Boys” perpetually on the TBS bubble, Spiro has been one of the most in-demand actresses of the past two pilot seasons. Last year, she ended up in one of the regular roles in NBC’s “Love Bites,” which she had to exit due to commitments to “My Boys.” Well, “My Boys” was eventually cancelled, but “Love Bites” has yet to air, so that deal ended up being a wash.

Spiro has most recently been biding her time recurring on “Harry’s Law.” Her other credits include “Must Love Dogs” and “The Huntress.”