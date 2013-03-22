My Chemical Romance disbands after 12 years

After a dozen years together, My Chemical Romance has disbanded. The New Jersey-based group released a collective statement on its website on Friday night. The statement in full is below.
“Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We’ve gotten to go places we never knew we would. We’ve been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible. We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end. Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure.”
The Gerard Way-led band is best known for its third studio album, 2006″s “The Black Parade.” Its last full album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” came out in November 2010.
Between October and February, the band released a series of singles.
Will you miss My Chemical Romance? Share your thoughts below.
Who the heck would not miss MCR? Why did they disband ? This is so unfair.
I can’t believe it
Waaaahhh! I’m so sad to hear this. I thought they were the new Queen.
Miss them? Yes very much. They saved my life with many of their songs. I don’t just love them. I’m grateful. And I alwaysa will be.
My favourite band for 9 years…just done? Heartbroken, truly… but best wished to Gerard, Mikey, Frankie and Ray <3 So Long And Good Night
this sucks, damn
Now i must remain one of the people who will never get to attend a my chem. concert im really gonna miss them
whenever me and my friend say goodbye we say slagn which stands for so long and goodnight so im wishing them all slagn
I amm devasted, seriously. they are my favourite band and always will be.
i am truly heartbroken…T__T
why do they have to go when many loved them…
make a comeback MCR!!!!!!!!!!!!