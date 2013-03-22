My Chemical Romance disbands after 12 years

03.23.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

After a dozen years together, My Chemical Romance has disbanded. The New Jersey-based group released a collective statement on its website on Friday night. The statement in full is below.

“Being in this band for the past 12 years has been a true blessing. We’ve gotten to go places we never knew we would.  We’ve been able to see and experience things we never imagined possible.  We’ve shared the stage with people we admire, people we look up to, and best of all, our friends. And now, like all great things, it has come time for it to end.  Thanks for all of your support, and for being part of the adventure.”

The Gerard Way-led band is best known for its third studio album, 2006″s “The Black Parade.”  Its last full album, “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” came out in November 2010.

Between October and February, the band released a series of singles.

Will you miss My Chemical Romance? Share your thoughts below.

Around The Web

TAGSbreak-upGERARD WAYMY CHEMICAL ROMANCE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP