My Chemical Romance sets release date for first album in four years

We can”t judge the music yet, but My Chemical Romance wins the award for most pretentious album and song title of the year. On Nov. 22, Warner Bros. will release “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” MCR”s follow-up to its fantastic 2006 set, “The Black Parade.”
The single – get ready – “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” comes out Sept. 28. We’re rolling our eyes and we’re big fans.
Rob Cavallo, new Warner Bros. Records chairman, produced the set. He also produced “The Black Parade,” as well as albums from Green Day, Dave Matthews Band, The Goo Good Dolls and many others.
In advance of the album”s release, MCR will play seven European dates, starting Oct. 23 at London”s HMV Apollo. No word on a U.S. tour yet.
Are you excited about the return of My Chemical Romance?
Yes!! 4 years has been a long wait since The Black Parade.
hell yeah these guys are brilliant.
so dumb…so so so (so so so so so so so so so) dumb
How is this pretentious in any way?
You should at least write a single sentence attempting to justify your claim rather than writing a short article bashing something you apparently like.
I’m excited for this album because this song sounds great and they seem excited to be back as well.
Perhaps you could say the song is a failed attempt at wit (which I do not think at all) but pretentious?
I genuinely do not understand.
wtf? under the pic of my chem it says “My Chemical Romance during a New Jersey show in 1987. Yep, it’s been that long.” they formed the band in 2001! that makes no sense D:
yes! can’t wait
I dunno what this person is trying to tell by ‘My Chemical Romance wins the award for most pretentious album and song title of the year’. I mean he/she didn’t even get the year right. The band is only around 10 years old. Now that’s pretending to look smart.
god just let it go.
hopefully i get the new cd today!!!:D i cant wait to hear the beautiful music!<3 4 years was wayy too long and finally something new!
The band formed in 2001…..there is NO WAY they were performing in 1987, the members would be like 10!