My Chemical Romance sets release date for first album in four years

09.24.10

We can”t judge the music yet, but My Chemical Romance wins the award for most pretentious album and song title of the year. On Nov. 22, Warner Bros. will release “Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys,” MCR”s follow-up to its fantastic 2006 set, “The Black Parade.”

The single – get ready – “Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)” comes out Sept. 28. We’re rolling our eyes and we’re big fans.

Rob Cavallo, new Warner Bros. Records chairman, produced the set. He also produced “The Black Parade,” as well as albums from Green Day, Dave Matthews Band, The Goo Good Dolls and many others.

In advance of the album”s release, MCR will play seven European dates, starting Oct. 23 at London”s HMV Apollo. No word on a U.S. tour yet. 

Are you excited about the return of My Chemical Romance? 

 

