Listen: My Morning Jacket and Brandi Carlile pay homage to John Denver

On April 2, ATO will release “The Music Is You: A Tribute To John Denver.”

Dave Matthews, My Morning Jacket, Train, Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros and Josh Ritter are among the artists paying homage to the folky musician, who died in 1997 in a plane accident.

[More after the jump…]

While the full album won”t be out for two months, ATO has released snippets of several songs. My Morning Jacket”s “Leaving on a Jet Plane” borrows heavily from Peter, Paul & Mary”s hit version of the song with male and female voices intertwining. Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic put their own spin on “Wooden Indian.”

Carlile and Harris”s voices intertwine beautifully on “Take Me Home, Country Roads,” and Old Crow Medicine Show are faithful to Denver in their rendition of “Back Home Again.”

Below the soundcloud is the full track listing.

Track Listing for “John Denver: The Music Is You”

“Leaving on a Jet Plane” by My Morning Jacket

“Take Me To Tomorrow” by Dave Matthews

“All of My Memories” by Kathleen Edwards

“Prisoners” by J Mascis and Sharon Van Etten

“Sunshine On My Shoulders” by Train

“Back Home Again” by Old Crow Medicine Show

“This Old Guitar” by Lucinda Williams

“Some Days are Diamonds” by Amos Lee

“Rocky Mountain High” by Allen Stone

“Annie’s Song” by Brett Dennen and Milow

“Looking For Space” by Evan Dando

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by Brandi Carlile and Emmylou Harris

“The Eagle and The Hawk” by Blind Pilot

“I Guess He”d Rather Be In Colorado” by Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Darcy Farrow” by Josh Ritter and Barnstar!

“Wooden Indian” by Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros