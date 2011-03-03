My Morning Jacket announce new album, â€˜Circuitalâ€™

03.04.11 7 years ago
It”s been three years since My Morning Jacket was feeling its “Evil Urges”; fans in waiting now are rewarded with a new studio effort from the rock act, “Circuital.”
And in a move that will perhaps bring Louisville-born some desired metrics and data, they”re kicking off six weeks of giveaways as they collect first-born children email addresses and tease their first new track.
Starting today, fans can sign up to receive live tracks, recorded at New York”s Terminal 5 during MMJ”s” week-long run in October last year.
Oh, but logistically? The album will be released sometime this “spring,” and the name of the new song is unknown. But the set was recorded in part in their Kentucky hometown out of a church gymnasium. The other hours were logged in Nashville. Frontman Jim James produced alongside Tucker Martine, who put in some time last year to help on the Decemberists” newest “The King Is Dead.”
And not to spoil what”s at the bottom of your Cracker Jack box, but My Morning Jackets” “Butch Cassidy” (Live at T5) is the first track to drop this week. It was the first song they played during their run.
James has been busy over the last year and a half or so in promoting his super-collabo Monsters Of Folk.
[More after the jump…]
The “American Dad” faves have only a handful of tour dates on the slate, but stay tuned for more:
04-17 Lexington, KY – Memorial Coliseum (University of Kentucky)
05-20-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival
06-02-05 Ozark, AR – Wakarusa Festival
06-02-05 Hunter, NY – Mountain Jam
06-09-12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival
06-30 – 07-03 Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival

http://cdn.topspin.net/javascripts/topspin_core.js?aId=86&timestamp=1299218203

Around The Web

TAGScircuitalJIM JAMESmy morning jacketterminal 5Tucker Martine

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 13 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP