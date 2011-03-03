It”s been three years since My Morning Jacket was feeling its “Evil Urges”; fans in waiting now are rewarded with a new studio effort from the rock act, “Circuital.”

And in a move that will perhaps bring Louisville-born some desired metrics and data, they”re kicking off six weeks of giveaways as they collect first-born children email addresses and tease their first new track.

Starting today, fans can sign up to receive live tracks, recorded at New York”s Terminal 5 during MMJ”s” week-long run in October last year.

Oh, but logistically? The album will be released sometime this “spring,” and the name of the new song is unknown. But the set was recorded in part in their Kentucky hometown out of a church gymnasium. The other hours were logged in Nashville. Frontman Jim James produced alongside Tucker Martine, who put in some time last year to help on the Decemberists” newest “The King Is Dead.”

And not to spoil what”s at the bottom of your Cracker Jack box, but My Morning Jackets” “Butch Cassidy” (Live at T5) is the first track to drop this week. It was the first song they played during their run.

James has been busy over the last year and a half or so in promoting his super-collabo Monsters Of Folk.

The “American Dad” faves have only a handful of tour dates on the slate, but stay tuned for more:

04-17 Lexington, KY – Memorial Coliseum (University of Kentucky)

05-20-22 Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Festival

06-02-05 Ozark, AR – Wakarusa Festival

06-02-05 Hunter, NY – Mountain Jam

06-09-12 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Festival

06-30 – 07-03 Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival

