My Morning Jacket, Wilco headline Forecastle Festival

02.29.12 6 years ago

The Forecastle Festival curators My Morning Jacket will headline the Louisville event, along with Wilco and Bassnectar.

Other acts for the July 13-15 Waterfront Park fest include Sleigh Bells, Girl Talk, Neko Case, Andrew Bird, The Head and the Heart and Galactic. With more acts to be added, the final line-up will total 70 bands on five stages.

My Morning Jacket”s involvement is a way to give back to the band”s hometown. The band collaborates with the festival”s organizers on the event, which focuses on music, art and environmental activism.

Tickets for Forecastle, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary are $49.50 for single day passes. Three-day weekend and VIP passes are also available.

 

