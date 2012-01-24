My Morning Jacket to headline and curate Louisville’s Forecastle Festival

Louisville’s My Morning Jacket are set to headline and curate the 2012 edition of their hometown’s Forecastle Festival, the annual 3-day event taking place July 13 – 15 in the city’s Waterfront Park. The event, which focuses on music, art and environmental activism, is celebrating its 10th Anniversary.

In addition to headlining Saturday night, MMJ will work with the event’s producers on festival sights, sounds and experiences, and charities.

“People have been waiting a long time for this moment,” said Forecastle Founder JK McKnight in a statement. “The stars have aligned in such a way that not only allows My Morning Jacket to headline on Saturday night, but to collaborate on many aspects of the festival as well – from booking bands to choosing philanthropic partners – helping us craft the best Forecastle experience ever. There’s certainly no group I would rather share this moment with than them.”

Additional acts (the three-day fest will include some 75 bands performing on multiple stages) will be announced soon.

“Expect a few surprises,” said My Morning Jacket’s Jim James. “This is something we’ve wanted to play for a long time, and plan to make it very special. It’s a opportunity to show people what Louisville is all about, and why this is such a special city.”

The Forecastle Festival works with AC Entertainment, producers of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, and has featured such musical acts as The Black Keys, The Flaming Lips, The Smashing Pumpkins, Widespread Panic, The Black Crowes, Spoon, DEVO, Band of Horses, She & Him, Pretty Lights, Bassnectar, Tortoise, De La Soul, Sleater-Kinney, Big Boi, Girl Talk, Z-Trip, Umphrey’s McGee, and many more.

Tickets go on sale January 27 at the event’s site.