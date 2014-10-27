‘My Ultron Will Go On’ is the Titanic/Avengers mash-up you didn’t know you needed

10.27.14

I don”t know how Martin Revelation Films figures out that “My Heart Will Go On” matches up perfectly with the first “Age of Ultron” trailer. I am only grateful that they did.

This sweeping love song has something for everyone. Do you have a fanfic where Steve Rogers and Clint Barton are secret lovers? How about shipping Tony Stark and Bruce Banner? Or Ultron and Scarlet Witch with a smidge of angst/incest as Quicksilver is consumed with jealousy? All those pairings and more have their day in the sun in “My Ultron Will Go On.”

Avengers: My Ultron Will Go On from Martin Revelation Films on Vimeo.

