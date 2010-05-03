N.W.A. getting a biopic film treatment with ‘World Trade Center’ writer

Legendary rap crew N.W.A. is getting a Hollywood biopic makeover and the writer behind Oliver Stone’s ‘World Trade Center” is penning the script.

Andrea Berloff will be making the true-to-life tale of the group that brought us “Straight Outta Compton,” the album after which the film is named. Formed in the late ’80s, N.W.A. (N*ggas With Attitudes) bred and kick-started the careers of Easy-E, Dr. Dre and Ice Cube. The latter is producing alongside Matt Alvarez and Easy-E’s widow Tomica Woods, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The script will follow the story behind their formation to its self-destruction, through a lens of the rise in popularity of gangsta rap in America.

N.W.A. boasted Dre, Cube, Easy-E, MC Ren, DJ Yella and — pre-“Compton” — Arabrian Prince. “Straight Outta Compton” was released in 1988 and went on to sell nine million copies, though shortly after, Cube dropped out and fought via lawsuits over royalties. Dre went on to produce many notable albums, including his own solo effort. E became a label head but died due to AIDS-related causes.

Cube has produced several projects including forthcoming “The Lottery Ticket,” in which he stars, and 1995’s cult classic “Friday.” No word yet if he’ll actually appear in the film.

Berloff is also working on a script for HBO, on “Guests of the Ayatollah: The First Battle in America’s War With Militant Islam.”

Dr. Dre, who seems to have no involvement in the film “Straight Outta Compton,” is working on his long-anticipated album “Detox,” which would be his first solo set since 1999’s “2001.”