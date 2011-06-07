Naomie Harris being considered as the next Bond girl

Naomie Harris (“28 Days Later”)Â is being considered to star as a Bond girl in the long-delayed next film in the long-running franchise, temporarily known as Bond 23, according to EW.com.

The latest film in the series, “Quantum of Solace” was released in 2008, following 2006’s successful reboot “Casino Royale.”

As for the 23rd film, Sam Mendes (“Road to Perdition” “American Beauty”) is will direct, and Daniel Craig is on board to reprise his role as 007. Judi Dench is also returning as Bond’s boss, M.

There have been stirrings that Oscar-winner Javier Bardem (“No Country For Old Men”) is being eyed for the villain role.

Harris, who was seen in the second and third “Pirates of the Caribbean” films, also appeared in “Ninja Assassin” and “Miami Vice.”

Recent Bond babes have included Olga Kurylenko and Gemma Arterton (“Quantum of Solace”) and Eva Green in “Casino Royale.”

Who do you think should be among the next Bond girls?

Here are a few ideas to get you started: Thandie Newton and Rose Byrne have flirted with Bond films before and it’d be nice to see them finally appear in one (maybe even together!), Byrne’s “X-Men: First Class” co-star January Jones might make a good Bond girl as well. Zoe Saldana? Maggie Q? And what’s Megan Fox up to these days? Just kidding…