Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill plot tour together

Hip-Hop legends of the world unite.

Nas and Ms. Lauryn Hill have announced the Life Is Good/Black Rage tour, planning on covering a significant portion of the U.S. together this fall.

Nas is touring in support of his acclaimed new album “Life is Good,” while the formerly reclusive Hill will soon drop a new single called “Black Rage.”

Among the major cities on the tour are Chicago, Boston, Philly, D.C., Atlanta, Houston and Dallas. Nas will also play several shows on his own, including performances at Asheville, N.C.’s Moog Festival, New Orleans’ Voodoo Fest and a NYE date in NYC.

Hill has recently found herself in trouble with the I.R.S. for not paying taxes, and sees the tour as an opportunity for…something…I’ll let her explain.

“I use the performance platform as an opportunity to express the energy of that moment, and the intention behind it,” said Ms. Hill. “I’ve been a long standing rebel against the stale, over commoditization. As artists we have opportunity to help the public evolve, raise consciousness and awareness, teach, heal, enlighten and inspire in ways the democratic process may not be able to touch. So we keep it moving.”

“This is history,” Nas said. “Better late than never. Life is good!” Tickets for most of the dates go on sale this Friday via Ticketmaster.

Here are the tour dates, including shows where Nas is appearing without Hill:

October 6th – Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion*

October 20th – Phoenix, AZ Arizona State Fairgrounds*

October 26th – Asheville, NC MOOG Festival*

October 27th – Nashville, TN Riverfront Park*

October 28th – New Orleans, LA Voodoo Festival*

October 29th – Dallas, TX Palladium Ballroom

October 31st – Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

November 2nd – Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

November 3rd – Norfolk, VA NorVa Theatre*

November 4th – Washington, DC DAR Constitution Hall

November 7th – Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

November 9th – Rochester, NY Main Street Armory*

November 11th – Boston, MA House of Blues

November 14th – Chicago, IL Congress Theatre

November 16th – Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

November 17th – Magna, UT Salt Air

November 19th – Oakland, CA Fox Oakland Theater

December 31st – New York, NY Radio City Music Hall*

*Nas only