Nas raps his way to No. 1 on next week’s Billboard 200

07.21.12 6 years ago

Rapper Nas will handily come in at No. 1 next week on the Billboard 200 with the aptly titled “Life Is Good” slated to sell close to 135,000 copies.

The title will easily trump this week”s charttopper, Zac Brown Band”s “Uncaged,” which will drop to No 2 with still robust sales of 80,000.

“Life is Good” is one of three new albums debuting in the Top 10, according to Hits Daily Double. It will be joined by the latest edition of “Kidz Bop Kids,” which will likely bow at No. 3, and the score to “The Dark Knight Rises” at No. 9.

Frank Ocean”s “Channel Orange” moves from a digital-only release to  a digital and physical title. It will likely only drop two places to No. 4 with sales of 45,000.

Teen dreams One Direction will be No. 5 (with “Up All Night”), while Justin Bieber keeps “Believe” in the Top 10 at No 6. “Up All Night” surpassed Lionel Richie”s “Tuskegee” last week to become the top-selling album released in 2012.

Adele”s “21” logs its 3 millionth week in the top 10, as “21”  will likely be at No. 7 (although it and Maroon 5″s “Overexposed” are too close to call for the No. 7 and No. 8 spots. Chris Brown”s former No. 1, “Fortune,” hangs in at No. 10.

 

