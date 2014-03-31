Nas reveals new remix of ‘Life’s a Bitch’ for ‘Illmatic XX’

Nas has released a new remix of his classic track “Life”s a Bitch,” off his 1994 album “Illmatic.” Listen below.

To commemorate his debut album”s 20th anniversary, the rapper will issue the double-disc “Illmatic XX,” which includes a fully remastered version of the original, plus remixes and unreleased demos. The album”s release on April 15 will coincide with the premiere of “Time Is Illmatic,” a documentary about the making of “Illmatic” that opens the Tribeca Film Festival on April 16.

Nas will perform “Illmatic” in its entirety at both Coachella weekends, April 11-13 and April 18-20, with more U.S. tour dates to be announced.