Nas sets release date for ‘Life is Good’; first new album in four years

Rapper Nas returns with his first album in four years, “Life is Good,” on July 17.

Second track, “The Don,” which was produced by Da Internz, Salaam Remi and the late Heavy D, is at radio now, while fans heard an earlier track, “Nasty,” last summer. A third track, “Daughters,” (not the John Mayer song, we”re sure), goes for sale on iTunes on May 1. The video for “The Don” premieres on MTV and Vevo on Friday, April 27.

“Life is Good” is the follow-up to 2008″s “Untitled,” which Nas originally intended to call “Ni****,” but changed his mind after it was clear that a number of retailers would not carry an album with that title. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Nas is also current featured on VH1″s “Behind the Music.”