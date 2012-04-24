Nas sets release date for ‘Life is Good’; first new album in four years

04.24.12 6 years ago

Rapper Nas returns with his first album in four years, “Life is Good,” on July 17.

Second track, “The Don,” which was produced by Da Internz, Salaam Remi and the late Heavy D, is at radio now, while fans heard an earlier track, “Nasty,” last summer.  A third track, “Daughters,” (not the John Mayer song, we”re sure), goes for sale on iTunes on May 1. The video for “The Don”  premieres on MTV and Vevo on Friday, April 27.

[More after the jump…]

“Life is Good” is the follow-up to 2008″s “Untitled,” which Nas originally intended to call “Ni****,” but changed his mind after it was clear that a number of retailers would not carry an album with that title. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Nas is also current featured on VH1″s “Behind the Music.”

Around The Web

TAGSBehind The MusicLife Is GoodNasThe DonVH1

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP