‘Nashville’ soundtrack twangs into stores Dec. 11

This has been a big news week for ABC’s “Nashville.”

Not only was the soapy country-music drama picked up for a full season by the network yesterday, Big Machine Records has announced a Dec. 11 release date for the show’s official soundtrack, which will feature cuts by series stars Hayden Panettiere, Connie Britton, Charles Esten, Jonathan Jackson, Clare Bowen and Sam Palladino.

Included in the official tracklisting (which you can check out below) is an alternate version of Panettiere’s current Billboard sorta-hit “Telescope,” this one featuring vocals by recurring cast members Lennon and Maisy Stella (whose characters performed an acoustic rendition of the song on a recent episode).

Sam Palladio and Clare Bowen’s version of “If I Didn’t Know Better,” another popular song previously released from the show, will also be included on the upcoming set.

Here’s the full official tracklisting for the album, which was produced by T Bone Burnett, Dann Huff and Michael Knox with songwriting contributions from Elvis Costello, John Paul White (of the recently-disbanded Civil Wars) and more.

1. “Buried Under” / Performed by Connie Britton

2. “If I Didn’t Know Better” / Performed by Sam Palladio, Clare Bowen

3. “Undermine” / Performed by Hayden Panettiere, Charles Esten

4. “Sideshow” / Performed by Charles Esten

5. “Wrong Song” / Performed by Connie Britton, Hayden Panettiere

6. “No One Will Ever Love You” / Performed by Connie Britton, Charles Esten

7. “Twist Of Barbwire” / Performed by Jonathan Jackson

8. “Love Like Mine” / Performed by Hayden Panettiere

9. “Telescope” / Performed by Lennon Stella, Maisy Stella

10. “When The Right One Comes Along” / Performed by Clare Bowen, Sam Palladio

11. “Telescope” (Radio Mix) / Performed by Hayden Panettiere



“Nashville” airs Wednesdays at 10 PM on ABC.