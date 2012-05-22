Natalie Portman and Lynne Ramsay to team for ‘Jane Got a Gun’

Natalie Portman is set to star in the thriller “Jane Got a Gun” from “We Need to Talk About Kevin” director Lynn Ramsay.

In “Jane,” Portman will play the wife of a wounded outlaw who reaches out to her ex-lover for help before the gang returns to finish off her husband — and her innocent family. Judging from the title, it sounds like she takes matter into her own hands.

The script was written by Brian Duffield, and the project is drawing significant buzz from buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, according to Deadline..

Portman was seen last year in “No Strings Attached,” “Your Highness” and “Thor,” but hasn’t filmed a new movie since winning an Oscar for “Black Swan” and having a baby. She recently signed on for two films from “Tree of Life” director Terrence Malick that will co-star Christian Bale and Cate Blanchett.

Before “Kevin,” Ramsay directed the acclaimed “Rat Catcher” and “Morvern Callar.”