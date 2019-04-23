Getty Image

A ton of acclaimed actors have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Avengers: Endgame, like Avengers: Infinity War, boasts a near-record-breaking number of award-winning thespians. One performer you might have forgotten was a part of the MCU? Oscar-winner Natalie Portman. That’s understandable: She hasn’t been in a Marvel film since Thor: The Dark World six years ago. That’s why people are freaking out that Portman swung by the world premiere of the upcoming movie everyone’s going to see this weekend.

HOLY SHIT, IS THAT NATALIE PORTMAN?!!!! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/95GfG3ZswW — An Englishman (Not) In San Diego (@EnglishmanSDCC) April 23, 2019

As you may recall, in the first two Thor entries, Portman played scientist Jane Foster, the lady friend of Chris Hemsworth’s hammer-wielding Asgardian. Foster was mysteriously AWOL for Avengers: Age of Ultron, as well as Thor: Ragnarok. (Ditto her bestie Darcy Lewis, played by Kat Dennings, though Stellan Skarsgard, as fellow scientist Erik Selvig, at least put in a couple appearances in Ultron.) Thor blurted out some line alluding to a break-up, but the two lovebirds never got a proper goodbye.

Since departing the MCU, Portman has been doing just fine: scoring another Oscar nomination, for Jackie; headlining the forward-thinking sci-fi mind-bender Annihilation; doing her best traumatized pop diva (with a Staten Island accent) in last year’s Vox Lux.