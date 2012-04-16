Watch: Natalie Portman and Johnny Depp star in Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’

04.16.12

Who else but a Beatle could recruit two of Hollywood’s biggest actors to sign-language one of their songs for a music video?

Paul McCartney tapped Johnny Depp and Natalie Portman to sign the lyrics to his sweet original song “My Valentine” for music videos that he directed himself. He comped the two performances together into one, all in black and white.

Each performance was fairly understated, with Depp boasting an unusually flat expression and his own interpretation of some of the signs. He also plays the McCartney-penned vinyl-stringed solo; being a guitarist in his own right, Depp slides right in. Portman looks deliciously sad.

“My Valentine” is one of two originals on Sir Paul’s latest, silly-named “Kisses on the Bottom.” The videos bowed at a screening event in Los Angeles this weekend.

