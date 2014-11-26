Natalie Portman may be adding some Oscar power to Steve Jobs biopic

Natalie Portman may be lining up a new job in the upcoming biopic of Apple innovator Steve Jobs.

The Oscar winner (“Black Swan”) is reportedly in talks to co-star in the film, with Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire”) directing from a script by Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network”), according to Deadline.

Michael Fassbender is playing the lead role, after Christian Bale exited the project. The film hit another recent speed bump when it was suddenly put in turnaround by Sony, only to be picked up by Universal earlier this week.

Scott Rudin, Christian Colson, Mark Gordon and Guymon Casady are producing.

The busy Portman recently wrapped her directorial debut “A Tale of Love and Darkness,” and is now in production on “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies.” First, she'll be seen in the troubled western “Jane Got a Gun” and the delayed “Untitled Terrence Malick project.”