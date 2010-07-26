‘Thor’s’ Natalie Portman denies reports she’s starring in ‘Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’

Behind every great man is a great woman, and behind Chris Hemsworth”s Thor in the forthcoming comic book film of the same name, there”s Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster.

Speaking to HitFix and other reporters at this year”s San Diego Comic-Con, the “Closer” actress opened up about how refreshing it is to work with other female cast members like Kat Dennings and Jaimie Alexander on the Marvel Studios flick hitting theaters May 6 of next year.

“It was great to be able to highlight female friendship and female comradery and shared scientific passion among women,” Portman says expanding on her role as a biological researcher in “Thor.”

“My character is working on this theory of connecting dimensions… Thor obviously comes from another dimension, so he is this missing piece to her scientific inquiry. Everyone thinks she”s on the fringe of science and that she”s this kook, so this is her opportunity to prove herself,” Portman says.

As for some of her other projects, the 29-year-old actress confirmed that she”s gotten a new script from David O. Russell for “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies,” and is hoping to “make [the film] this coming year.”

Daniel Craig may officially be one of the leads in “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” but Portman denies reports she has been tapped to play Lisbeth. “I”ve not been approached at all,” she says, calling the telephone game “pure rumor.”

She also described her role as Nina in Venice Film Festival opener and Darren Aronofsky-directed “Black Swan” as “someone who”s trying to find her own artistic voice and has to sort of lose everything to gain that vision and that sense of self. It”s very hard to describe.” Is it an emotional and creative state with which Portman”s struggled in her own career?

“Of course,” Portman replies bluntly.

And while the two-time short film director says she doesn”t have any tangible plans at the moment to helm a full-length feature she did promise “I hope to be doing some soon.”

“Black Swan” hits the stage late this fall. “Thor” opens nationwide and in IMAX on May 6, 2011.