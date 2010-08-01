Nathan Lane drops by ‘Modern Family’

Nathan Lane is the latest big name star to drop by ABC’s “Modern Family.”

Several different members of the “Modern Family” team told reporters on Sunday (Aug. 1) that the “Birdcage” and “Producers” star will appear on at least one Season Two episode playing a character named Pepper.

Pepper is being described as an “ultra-flamboyant” friend of Eric Stonestreet’s Cam and Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Mitchell.

And who wouldn’t want to guest star on “Modern Family” at this point? A Television Critics Association winner this weekend for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, “Modern Family” is up for the Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy later this month, with five of the show’s stars and one of its guest stars up for individual acting recognition.

Lane is no stranger to Emmy attention, picking up guest starring nods for work on “Frasier” and “Mad About You” and winning two Daytime Emmys for his voice work on “Timon and Pumbaa” and “Teacher’s Pet.” Lane has Tony wins for “The Producers” and “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.”