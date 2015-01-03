National Society of Film Critics names ‘Goodbye to Language’ the Best Film of 2014

Saturday afternoon, the National Society of Film Critics, “made up of many of the country”s most distinguished movie critics,” announced the winners of its annual “Best of” vote. Critical darlings came out on top, with Jean-Luc Godard”s 3-D film “Goodbye to Language” prevailing in the Best Picture category.
The NSFC”s picks offer a selection of Oscar sure-things and outsider alternatives. After debuting at Cannes, “Goodbye to Language” trickled in to a few American theaters. Without any Best Foreign Language Film representation (France went with “Saint Laurent”), the film was destined for place on the fringes of the season. Leave it to NSFC to come through for art. On top of Best Picture, Godard”s film earned love in the Director and Cinematography categories. With Patricia Arquette and J.K. Simmons picking up their 18,000th Supporting Actor wins, Timothy Spall, under-lauded for his work in “Mr. Turner,” won Best Actor. A favorite of critics groups, Marion Cotillard took home Best Actress.
See the full list of winners and runner-ups below:
Best Picture
1. “Goodbye to Language”
2. “Boyhood”
3. “Birdman”
4. “Mr. Turner”
Best Director
1. Richard Linklater, “Boyhood”
2. Jean-Luc Godard, “Goodbye to Language”
3. Mike Leigh, “Mr. Turner”
Best Non-fiction Film
1. “CITIZENFOUR”
2. “National Gallery”
3. “The Overnighters”
Best Screenplay
1. “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
2. “Inherent Vice”
3. “Birdman”
Best Cinematography
1. “Mr. Turner”
2. “The Immigrant”
3. “Goodbye to Language”
Best Actor
1. Timothy Spall, “Mr. Turner”
2. Tom Hardy, “Locke”
3. Joaquin Phoenix, “Inherent Vice”
4. Ralph Fiennes, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”
Best Actress
1. Marion Cotillard, “Two Days, One Night,” “The Immigrant”
2. Julianne Moore, “Still Alice”
3. Scarlett Johansson, “Under the Skin,” “Lucy”
Best Supporting Actor
1. J.K. Simmons, “Whiplash”
2. Mark Ruffalo, “Foxcatcher”
3. Edward Norton, “Birdman”
Best Supporting Actress
1. Patricia Arquette, “Boyhood”
2. Agata Kulesza, “Ida”
3. Rene Russo, “Nightcrawler”
Film Heritage Awards
1. To Ron Magliozzi, associate curator, and Peter Williamson, film conservation manager, of the Museum of Modern Art, for identifying and assembling the earliest surviving footage of what would have been the feature film to star a black cast, the 1913 “Lime Kiln Field Day” starring Bert Williams.
2. To Ron Hutchinson, co-founder and director of The Vitaphone Project, which since 1991 has collected and restored countless original soundtrack discs for early sound short films and features, including the recent Warner Bros. restoration of William A. Seiter”s 1929 “Why Be Good?”
Et tu, National Society of Film Critics? CITIZENFOUR in a landslide? You’d think this eclectic group that would pick a barely released experimental arthouse flick as their Best of the year could distinguish between TOPIC and FILMMAKING, but, no. I genuinely feel sorry for all the fine documentarians who released movies this year – they seem to have no chance vs. the Snowden goliath.
It’s a little maddening. Critics don’t seem to be thinking, well, critically when it comes to this film
I’d be pleasantly shocked if Marion Cotillard and Timothy Spall get Oscar nominations.
More so for Spall.
Two of the major 3 critics prizes tends to be a pretty good omen for nominations.
Well, neither Cotillard nor Spall got a SAG or Golden Globe nomination.
I think they are better indicators.
Remember Albert Brooks for DRIVE or Sally Hawkins for HAPPY GO LUCKY (coincidentally a Mike Leigh pic). Both got a whole bunch of critics awards but no SAG.
To me that discrepancy signals a divide between the critics and the people inside the industry.
Obviously those are better indicators, but these days there’s a couple of people who can get in without those and these critics wins are a pretty good sign that those two are the ones who can do it.
I think M. Night Shymalan said it best when he said, “What a tweest!”
It’s weird how Linklater won Director easily but Boyhood lost Picture (by one vote though!). Does it show that some members want to eschew the obvious critics darling?
The elimination of proxy votes in the later rounds is apparently what crushed “Boyhood” in best film. Kind of a silly stipulation.
Surprised by the weak Birdman showing here. Not the first time it happens. The film doesn’t seem to be getting wide support, and it makes me wonder whether the Academy will show it much love outside of the actors branch.
Just found out that the votes are:
Goodbye to Language 25
Boyhood 24
Birdman 10
Mr. Turner 10
Now wth are the support for the wonderful Birdman?
This is an outrage! Captain America: The Winter Soldier was by far the best picture of the year.
Obviously these pseudo-elitist must enjoy wallowing in their cesspool of mediocrity. I’m truly sicken!
I think we have the winner for the Best Picture Oscar right here, ladies and gentlemen! Godard for the win!
(/lame joke)
I’d be pleasantly shocked if Agata Kulesza get Oscar nomination. She was absolutely fantastic in “Ida”.
Pedantic note, but Goodbye is a Swiss, not French, film. Godard is half Swiss, and has lived and made most of his films there is recent decades (just outside of Geneva).