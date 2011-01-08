National Society of Film Critics pick ‘Social Network’ for best picture

Showing little appetite to deviate from their fellow critic’s groups, The National Society of Critics announced their year end awards in New York today and “The Social Network” was the big winner.  David Fincher’s drama won best picture, best director and best actor for Jesse Eisenberg.

In something of a surprise, “Vincere” star Giovanna Mezzogiorno won best actress.  Geoffrey Rush won best supporting actor for “The King’s Speech” and Olivia Williams best supporting actress for “The Ghost Writer.”

THe NSFC is made up of approximately 60 critics from across the country including well known names such as Roger Ebert, the LA Times’ Kenneth Turan, Time’s Richard Corliss, EW’s Lisa Schwarzbaum, Newsweek’s David Ansen and the Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern.  The entire membership is listed here.

