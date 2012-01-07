National Society of Film Critics picks Lars Von Trier’s ‘Melancholia’

“Melancholia,” Lars Von Trier’s allegorical film about the end of the world, was named best picture by the influential National Society of Film Critics, beating out “Tree of Life” and Iran’s “A Separation.”

The film’s star, Kirsten Dunst, also walked away with the title of Best Actress, handily defeating “Poetry’s” Yun Jung-Hee and awards magnet Meryl Streep (“The Iron Lady”). Brad Pitt won the Best Actor award, for his work in “Moneyball” and “Tree of Life.”

“Drive’s” Albert Brooks was named in the Best Supporting Actor section for his sinister, against-type turn, while Jessica Chastain was honored for her roles in “Tree of Life,” “Take Shelter” and “The Help.” Best Director went to “Tree of Life” helmer Terrence Malick.

Last year, the NSFC (which includes critics from major publications all over the U.S.) chose “The Social Network” as the top film, with “The Hurt Locker” getting the honor in 2009.

Here”s the full list of this year’s winners:

BEST ACTOR

*1. Brad Pitt – 35 (Moneyball, The Tree Of Life)

2. Gary Oldman – 22 (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy)

3. Jean Dujardin – 19 (The Artist)

BEST ACTRESS

*1. Kirsten Dunst – 39 (Melancholia)

2. Yun Jung-hee – 25 (Poetry)

3. Meryl Streep – 20 (The Iron Lady)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

*1. Albert Brooks – 38 (Drive)

2. Christopher Plummer – 24 (Beginners)

3. Patton Oswalt – 19 (Young Adult)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

*1. Jessica Chastain – 30 (The Tree Of Life, Take Shelter, The Help)

2. Jeannie Berlin – 19 (Margaret)

3. Shailene Woodley – 17 (The Descendants)

BEST PICTURE

*1. Melancholia – 29 (Lars von Trier)

2. The Tree Of Life – 28 (Terrence Malick)

3. A Separation – 20 (Asghar Farhadi)

BEST DIRECTOR

*1. Terrence Malick – 31 (The Tree Of Life)

2. Martin Scorsese – 29 (Hugo)

3. Lars von Trier – 23 (Melancholia)

BEST NONFICTION

*1. Cave Of Forgotten Dreams – 35 (Werner Herzog)

2. The Interrupters – 26 (Steve James)

3. Into The Abyss – 18 (Werner Herzog)

BEST SCREENPLAY

*1. A Separation – 39 (Asghar Farhadi)

2. Moneyball – 22 (Steven Zaillian, Aaron Sorkin)

3. Midnight In Paris – 16 (Woody Allen)

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM

*1. A Separation – 67 (Asghar Farhadi)

2. Mysteries Of Lisbon – 28 (Raoul Ruiz)

3. Le Havre – 22 (Aki Kaurismäki)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

*1. The Tree Of Life – 76 (Emanuel Lubezki)

2. Melancholia – 41 (Manuel Alberto Claro)

3. Hugo – 33 (Robert Richardson)

EXPERIMENTAL

Ken Jacobs, Seeking The Monkey King



FILM HERITAGE

1. BAMcinématek for its complete Vincente Minnelli retrospective with all titles shown on 16 mm. or 35 mm. film.

2. Lobster Films, Groupama Gan Foundation for Cinema and the Technicolor Foundation for Cinema for the restoration of the color version of George Méliès”s “A Trip to the Moon.”

3. New York”s Museum of Modern Art for its extensive retrospective of Weimar Cinema.

4. Flicker Alley for their box set Landmarks Of Early Soviet Film.

5. Criterion Collecton for its 2-disc DVD package The Complete Jean Vigo.