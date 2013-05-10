NBC adds ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Night Shift’ and Mike O’Malley comedy

05.10.13 5 years ago
In its third burst of pilot ordering in two days, NBC has picked up a trio of new shows from Sony Pictures TV.
The three pickups were also tied to the fifth season renewal for a little show called “Community.”
On the drama side, NBC added “The Blacklist” and “The Night Shift,” while the network also picked up the comedy “Welcome to the Family.”
Here are the details on the three latest additions to NBC’s 2013-2014 lineup. The network’s actual schedule will be announced on Sunday afternoon.
The new shows are…
* “The Blacklist” comes from producers Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Davis and John Fox, plus pilot director Joe Carnahan. James Spader plays a fugitive known as The Concierge of Crime who turns himself in to the FBI and volunteers to help them catch a slew of even bigger criminal fish, but says he’ll only speak to a fresh-faced profiler (Megan Boone). Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Ryan Eggold and Ilfenesh Hadera co-star.
* “The Night Shift” focuses on the men and women working the late shift at San Antonio Memorial Hospital. Various and sundry doctors and nurses and administrators are played by the likes of Eoin Macken, Brendan Fehr, Freddy Rodriguez, Ken Leung and Jill Flint. “Freaks and Geeks” alums Gabe Sachs and Jeff Judah created the show, while “Taken” helmer Pierre Morel directed the pilot.
* “Welcome to the Family” comes from Mike Sikowitz and Jamie Tarses and focuses on parents (Mike O’Malley and Mary McCormack) who are shocked when their teenage daughter (Ella Rae Peck) announces that she’s pregnant. Soon, there’s blended family action happening with the teenage dad (Joseph Haro) and his parents (Ricardo Chavira and Justina Muchado).
Check out pictures from “The Black List,” “The Night Shift,” “Welcome to the Family” and all of NBC’s new shows below:

