NBC announces season finale dates for ‘Community,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ and more

Senior Television Writer
03.19.13 9 Comments

NBC has announced the season finale dates for “Revolution,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” “Chicago Fire” and several other current series, while also making their first big summer announcement with a premiere date for “America’s Got Talent.”

“Revolution” will conclude its first season on Monday, May 27 at 10 p.m. “Parks and Recreation” will wrap on Thursday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m., with “Community” following a week later at 8 p.m. on May 9. “Chicago Fire” will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, “Grimm” will end on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m., “Hannibal” on Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. In terms of reality, “The Voice” will conclude its spring season on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 p.m., “Fashion Star” on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. and “Celebrity Apprentice” on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m.

NBC had previously announced several finale dates, including “The Office” series finale on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m., “Go On” on Thursday, April 11 at 9:30 p.m., “The New Normal” on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m., “Whitney” on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m., “1600 Penn” on Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The new season of “America’s Got Talent,” meanwhile, will debut on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m., with returning judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandel, plus new judges Mel B and Heidi Klum.

