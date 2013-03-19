NBC announces season finale dates for ‘Community,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ and more

NBC has announced the season finale dates for “Revolution,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” “Chicago Fire” and several other current series, while also making their first big summer announcement with a premiere date for “America’s Got Talent.”

“Revolution” will conclude its first season on Monday, May 27 at 10 p.m. “Parks and Recreation” will wrap on Thursday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m., with “Community” following a week later at 8 p.m. on May 9. “Chicago Fire” will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, “Grimm” will end on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m., “Hannibal” on Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. In terms of reality, “The Voice” will conclude its spring season on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 p.m., “Fashion Star” on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. and “Celebrity Apprentice” on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m.

NBC had previously announced several finale dates, including “The Office” series finale on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m., “Go On” on Thursday, April 11 at 9:30 p.m., “The New Normal” on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m., “Whitney” on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m., “1600 Penn” on Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.

The new season of “America’s Got Talent,” meanwhile, will debut on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m., with returning judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandel, plus new judges Mel B and Heidi Klum.