NBC announces season finale dates for ‘Community,’ ‘Revolution,’ ‘Parks and Recreation’ and more

NBC has announced the season finale dates for “Revolution,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Community,” “Chicago Fire” and several other current series, while also making their first big summer announcement with a premiere date for “America’s Got Talent.”
“Revolution” will conclude its first season on Monday, May 27 at 10 p.m. “Parks and Recreation” will wrap on Thursday, May 2 at 9:30 p.m., with “Community” following a week later at 8 p.m. on May 9. “Chicago Fire” will air its season finale on Wednesday, May 15 at 10 p.m.
Meanwhile, “Grimm” will end on Friday, May 17 at 9 p.m., “Hannibal” on Thursday, June 27 at 10 p.m., “Law & Order: SVU” with a two-hour finale on Wednesday, May 22 at 9 p.m. In terms of reality, “The Voice” will conclude its spring season on Tuesday, June 18 at 9 p.m., “Fashion Star” on Friday, May 10 at 8 p.m. and “Celebrity Apprentice” on Sunday, May 19 at 9 p.m.
NBC had previously announced several finale dates, including “The Office” series finale on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m., “Go On” on Thursday, April 11 at 9:30 p.m., “The New Normal” on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m., “Whitney” on Wednesday, March 27 at 8 p.m., “1600 Penn” on Thursday, March 28 at 8:30 and 9:30 p.m.
The new season of “America’s Got Talent,” meanwhile, will debut on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 p.m., with returning judges Howard Stern and Howie Mandel, plus new judges Mel B and Heidi Klum.
What are the chances that Parks will be renewed for another season!?
Pretty good, I would say. Of all of NBC’s terribly-performing comedies that aren’t The Office, Parks is performing the least terribly, and is fairly consistent no matter the timeslot or lead-in. Plus, NBC owns it. Nothing is a guarantee, because Greenblatt (or, if he’s fired, his replacement) could just decide to burn most of the current schedule to the ground, but I feel more confident about its future than I do about any other comedy on the network, other than maybe Goon. (And only because Goon is a Greenblatt show. But it’s fallen off a cliff since The Voice went away.)
Great! Thanks for the detailed response. I admire your work!
This is really all I care about (in regard to NBC’s schedule, anyway).
I had guessed most of these. Grimm runs straight through from now until the finale, Community misses 28 March so that 1600 Penn can finish then runs through to finale (though Jeff stated in season one he has a dinner reservation for 23 May 2013 to celebrate getting back his BA).
No word on renewal for Community yet? I really wish they would have learned their lesson from doing that to Chuck every 6 episodes
I would imagine that’s a decision that needs to be amde after they have seen pilots. The show is not their worst rated, but also far from the best. It is relatively steady though (besides that big premiere bump) and still gets decent critical praise. I could see them keeping it on, but it’s just as likely it will be gone.
And if they weren’t already planning on this to be a possible last season then they were living in a fantasy world and it’s their own fault.
Is “Revolution” even back on the air yet? I lost interest after a few episodes but was interested on how it performed after its long hiatus.