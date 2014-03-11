NBC announces slate of season finale dates: ‘Blacklist,’ ‘Grimm,’ ‘Voice’ and more

April may bring spring showers, but it also brings season finales. NBC has released its season finale slate. Set your DVRs for the season wraps for “Parenthood,” “The Blacklist,” “Revolution,” “Grimm” and more. 

Thursday, April 17
8:00 – 8:30 p.m. – “Community”
10:00 – 11 p.m. – “Parenthood”
 
Thursday, April 24
8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – “Parks and Recreation”
 
Monday, May 12
10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “The Blacklist”
 
Tuesday, May 13
10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “Chicago Fire”
 
Friday, May 16
9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – “Grimm”
 
Tuesday, May 20
9:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “The Voice”
 
Wednesday, May 21
8:00 – 9:00 p.m. – “Revolution”
9:00 – 10:00 p.m. – “Law and Order: SVU”
10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “Chicago P.D.”
 
Friday, May 23
10:00 – 11:00 p.m. – “Hannibal”

Which season finale are you most excited to watch?

