NBC axes ‘Revolution’ and ‘Believe,’ renews ‘About a Boy’

In a small victory, NBC has renewed a freshman comedy.
In a predictable defeat, NBC has cancelled a J.J. Abrams-produced drama.
Actually, ABC did a lot more than that on Friday (May 9), but you've already seen Sepinwall's stories on the glorious renewal of “Hannibal” and the tragic cancellation of “Community.”
You can decide if you feel similar elation and dejected about this latest bit of NBC Good News/Bad News: The network has ordered a second season for “About a Boy,” but NBC has also confirmed that the second season will be the end of the line for “Revolution.”
The renewal for “About a Boy” wasn't a shocker. Boosted by “The Voice,” the Jason Katims adaptation of the Nick Hornby novel and subsequent film has been NBC's biggest comedy success in several years, even if ratings have been slipping somewhat in recent weeks.
As the news broke, there were initial claims that “About a Boy” was the first NBC comedy to get renewed for a second season since “Community” back in the day. This, of course, wasn't true, but it's often hard to remember that “Whitney” and “Up All Night” earned renewals, while it's easier to remember things like “The New Normal,” “Go On,” “Animal Practice,” “1600 Penn,” “Welcome to the Family,” “Sean Saves The World,” “The Michael J. Fox Show” and many, many, many more.
In fact, that “many more” includes many more comedies starring David Walton, who sheds his “showkiller” mantle earned with “Bent,” “Perfect Couples” and “100 Questions,” as well as other less notable failures including “Cracking Up,” “Heist” and “Quarterlife.”
Good for David Walton, we say!
And speaking of those short-lived NBC comedies, the network confirms that “Growing Up Fisher” won't be back next year, making this the second straight year for Jenna Elfman with a quickly cancelled midseason comedy at NBC.
Meanwhile, it was a fairly abrupt fall-from-grace for “Revolution,” which was one of the early “sensations” of the 2012-2013 season, only to suffer from steep audience attrition after its midseason hiatus and then to suffer a general collapse on Wednesdays without “The Voice” as its lead-in.
The “Revolution” cancellation is actually a tribute to NBC's new position atop the network heap this season. Including huge Live+7 jumps, “Revolution” actually averaged a 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers, numbers that would have earned the drama a renewal most recent springs.
Concluding a rough day for J.J. Abrams — Don't worry, he's got other things on his mind — NBC also cancelled “Believe.” The freshman drama was created by Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron, but failed to find any sort of traction on Sunday nights.
Also heading to the graveyard from Sunday nights is the drama “Crisis.” Although CBS isn't going to officially confirm the demise of “Hostages” until next week, it's a safe bet that we won't look back at 2013-2014 as an especially successful year for McDermott/Mulroney DC-set hostage vehicles.
Happy? Sad? Neutral?
Correction; “Revolution” lost viewers when this really cool show about a world without electricity suddenly had f’ng electricity all the damn time. They took thing that made the show interesting and charming and blew it up before the first season was even over.
I only watched the first two episodes, but one thing that bugged me is biological cells run on electricity. No electricity, no life.
There are so many really good dramas on TV (mostly cable) nowadays. No time for the lesser ones.
Hello! Any word on a renewal for the Showtime series “Time of Death”?
Thanks!
Ed – Nothing new, no! Sorry…
-Daniel
Believe was unquestionably an imperfect show, but the cast had such chemistry that I was willing to forgive the clumsy mysticism and the regrettable “person in need of help”-of-the-week style to storytelling. It looks like NBC shuffled around the schedule and has given the show a 3 week hiatus from sweeps before burning off the remaining four episodes.
Revolution had clearly run out of steam quite some time ago, and has been flailing about throwing all sorts of nonsense against the walls to see what sticks, to little effect. Monroe inexplicably joins the good guys (despite being their mortal enemy)! The nanites floating around everywhere develop a consciousness and talk to people! Some people believe this to be a manifestation from god! They give Aaron a Matrix-like fever dream of a pre-collapse world, and then take over Aaron’s ex-wife’s body to feel what it is to be human! Charlie is now a stone faced killer! Kids everywhere are being brainwashed and turned into deadly sleeper agents waiting to be activated! Monroe has an adult son he didn’t know about! Dysentery has been weaponized and used for terror! It all sounds pretty ridiculous, doesn’t it? I’ve continued to watch out of mild fascination at what happens to a show that seems to have no idea what it wants to be about, but I am thankful to be released from that duty.
I watched the first season of Revolution but had to stop because of how ridiculous it got. Based on your description of how the plots developed, I’m glad I did. I can’t believe that you were able to last! You must me some kind of a masochist!
Yeah it better when it was grounded in plausibility rather than cheap sci-fi.
Goodbye NBC. The only reason I watched your absurdly crass pop-up advertising during your own shows was so I could watch Revolution and Believe. Now I don’t have to suffer with your network at all anymore.
You really made me mad now that you took off Revolution i never missed a show
So Dan – any story about whether Dracula is alive or . ehem, undead?
Revolution was doomed when they moved it to Wed. night at 8 pm. The show was too violent for the time period. Also the nanites, AI, I didn’t know what the heck was going on. Miles following Rachel around like a love sick school boy, and Bass trying to woo Miles back. Revolution started out a great show ,but turned into a hodge podge of story lines that made no sense. I for one will miss the show that coud have been.
All shows go through up and down periods. It’s a fact. No show that’s on an upswing can stay that way every season for every show. Revolution had to evolve. You can’t have a show about the loss of electricity and the struggle to get it back, and not have them get it back at some point. After that, you’d need to show what happens. And the fact that an AI is created is interesting. It’s to bad that NBC just canceled the only 2 shows worth watching on it. Without Community and Revolution, it’s now a reality TV haven for those with no imagination.
I completely agree with you Jamie Eddy. Community and Revolution were the only two shows of NBC’s that I watched. I expected the loss of Community but I was hoping against hope that Revolution would get renewed if for no other reason than to give us a resolution. :/
My Daughter and I look forward to watching the show “Believe” every week and now she and I are so sad
I am sad that Believe won’t be back. Any night but Sunday and Thursday and I would be watching. But as it is I catch up on it on Demand.
Of course it doesn’t surprise me they cancel the good thing and keep the absolutely annoying series Get real about a boy?? Growing ip Fischer ?? How ridiculous is that!!! Oh and if course Rosemary’s baby!!! Just what the world needs!!!
Of course it doesn’t surprise me they cancel the good thing and keep the absolutely annoying series Get real about a boy?? Growing ip Fischer ?? How ridiculous is that!!! Oh and if course Rosemary’s baby!!! Just what the world needs!!!
For me, this died because of all the dumb teenage characters. I really liked it at first, but it went downhill quickly. Charlie always looked liked she just stepped out of a Noxzema commercial and when a show is about the works with no electricity, it bugged the hell out of me.
Then the show kept circling the terrible subplots of Charlie-Jason, then Charlie-Monroe’s son, and back to Charlie-Jason. Total crap. They ran out of things to do with Giancarlo Esposito and his character repeated the exact same storylines. The Aaron character had been useless the entire time. If they dumped the kids early on, ran 13 episodes, and focused solely on Miles, Bass, and Rachel, the show could have been good.
I think there is greater than 7M upset viewers that want to see the storyline finish. That’s a lot of viewers. If NBC managed the season correctly they would have had a lot more viewers. They had to many breaks so much that when you forward to the next week and it never happens you get upset. Great show. Poor management. I hope another network picks it up.
We all need to write to NBC and tell them to renew REVOLUTION for a 3rd Season! It’s a great show and fans need more of it! Follow the link to NBC, select REVOLUTION from the drop down menu, and then demand they renew REVOLUTION for a 3rd season!
There are tons of fans doing this. Join the fight!!!
[www.nbc.com]