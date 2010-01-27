NBC brings Conan O’Brien back

01.27.10 9 years ago 3 Comments

It’s only been a few days since Conan O’Brien aired his last episode of “The Tonight Show,” following several weeks of tearing NBC to shreds over the details of his exit.

Guess what? NBC is ready to get back into the Conan O’Brien business, at least in a manner of speaking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has ordered an hour-long pilot from Conaco, O’Brien’s production shingle.

Formerly titled “Justice,” the O’Brien produced pilot was written by John Eisendrath and focuses on an ex-Supreme Court justice who starts his own legal practice.

O’Brien reached a $33 million settlement with NBC last week and part of the settlement allowed for his NBC-Uni-based shingle to remain intact until the end of the development season.

This is NBC’s third legal pilot of this development season, joining the already shot “Rex Is Not Your Lawyer” and David E. Kelley’s “Kindreds.”

Around The Web

TAGSCONAN O'BRIENNBC

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP