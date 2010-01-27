NBC brings Conan O’Brien back

It’s only been a few days since Conan O’Brien aired his last episode of “The Tonight Show,” following several weeks of tearing NBC to shreds over the details of his exit.

Guess what? NBC is ready to get back into the Conan O’Brien business, at least in a manner of speaking.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, NBC has ordered an hour-long pilot from Conaco, O’Brien’s production shingle.

Formerly titled “Justice,” the O’Brien produced pilot was written by John Eisendrath and focuses on an ex-Supreme Court justice who starts his own legal practice.

O’Brien reached a $33 million settlement with NBC last week and part of the settlement allowed for his NBC-Uni-based shingle to remain intact until the end of the development season.

This is NBC’s third legal pilot of this development season, joining the already shot “Rex Is Not Your Lawyer” and David E. Kelley’s “Kindreds.”