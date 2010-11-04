NBC cancels J.J. Abrams’ ‘Undercovers’

11.04.10 8 years ago 17 Comments
NBC has pulled the plug on the spy dramedy “Undercovers,” from executive producer J.J. Abrams.
The cancellation comes in the form of the network’s decision not to give “Undercovers” a back-nine order, an unsurprising move that comes two weeks after NBC picked up full seasons of every other one of its new scripted shows, with the exception of the already pulled “Outlaw.”
At the time, NBC ordered several additional scripts for “Undercovers,” scripts which will never go into production.
NBC still plans to air “Undercovers” on November 10, November 17 and December 1. That will leave three remaining episodes without current airdates.
The “Undercovers” pilot, one of the fall’s most expensive and most heavily promoted, was written by J.J. Abrams and Josh Reims and directed by Abrams. The first network pilot ordered to series last spring, “Undercovers” starred Boris Kodjoe and Gugu Mbatha-Raw as a pair of former spies drawn back into the world of espionage and out of their gig as event caterers.
The show premiered to low numbers, specially in the coveted 18-49 demographic and only continued to fall. In its most recent airing, “Undercovers” averaged only a 1.3 rating in that key demo, along with under 6 million viewers.
NBC attempted to sell “Undercovers” on the Abrams name, although the “Star Trek” director hasn’t had a mainstream hit since “Lost.” ABC cancelled “Six Degrees” after less than a season and “What About Brian” after two shortened seasons. “Fringe” is in its third season on FOX and while that drama has a devoted following, it remains a niche success, rather than a smash.

TAGSBoris KodjoecancellationGugu MbathaRawJJ ABRAMSNBCUndercovers

