NBC cuts to the ‘Chase,’ adds Jerry Bruckheimer drama

Series orders continue to come fast and furious for NBC, as the network has picked up its fifth new series for the 2010-11 television season.

On Monday (May 10), NBC announced a series order for “Chase,” a new drama from Jerry Bruckheimer, who most recently brought the network “E-Ring.”

The “Chase” pickup follows last week’s orders for the dramas “Undercovers” and “The Event,” plus the romantic anthology “Love Bites” and the comedy “Outsourced.”

Created by Jennifer Johnson (“Cold Case”), “Chase” stars Kelli Giddish (“Past Life”) as U.S. Marshal Annie Frost, described in the network press release as “a cowboy boot-wearing deputy whose sharp mind and unique Texas upbringing help her track down the violent criminals on the run.”

So “Chase” is “In Plain Sight” meets “Justified”?

“‘Chase” has all the undeniable elements of a thrill ride that you would expect from a Jerry Bruckheimer action series,” states Angela Bromstad, NBC’s Primetime Entertainment President. “Equally important, it also features a great cast. Kelli Giddish is a breakout star as the lead.”

Giddish signed on for “Chase” almost immediately following FOX’s cancellation of “Past Life” after only three airings.

“Chase” also stars Cole Hauser, Amaury Nolasco, Cole Hauser, Rose Rollins and Jesse Metcalfe.

The “Chase” pilot was directed by unstoppable good luck charm David Nutter, whose perfect record of pilot pickups includes “Eastwick,” “The Mentalist,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” “Traveler,” “Dr. Vegas,” “Supernatural,” “Without a Trace,” “Jack & Bobby” and “Tarzan.”

NBC will announce its full schedule, including additional series and pilot pickups on Sunday (May 16) afternoon.

Stay tuned to HitFix for full details.