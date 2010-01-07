NBC denies Jay Leno cancelation rumors

Despite dismal ratings and affiliate unrest, everything is ship-shape for “The Jay Leno Show,” NBC insists.

Although reporters were all a-buzz on Thursday (Jan. 7) morning trying to follow up on reports, originally stemming from the website FTVLive, that NBC was about to pull the plug on “The Jay Leno Show,” the network says not-so-fast.

NBC states: “Jay Leno is one of the most compelling entertainers in the world today. As we have said all along, Jay”s show has performed exactly as we anticipated on the network. It has, however, presented some issues for our affiliates. Both Jay and the show are committed to working closely with them to find ways to improve the performance.”

It’s unclear what those “ways to improve the performance” will consist of, but NBC will be hobnobbing with the Television Critics Association this coming Sunday, so expect more than a few questions to involve the actual future of “The Jay Leno Show.”