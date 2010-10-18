NBC gives full seasons to ‘The Event,’ ‘Outsourced’ and ‘LOLA’

Sinking ratings be darned, NBC has given full-season pick-ups to “The Event,” “Law & Order: Los Angeles” and “Outsourced.”

“We are pleased with the quality of ‘The Event,’ ‘Law & Order: Los Angeles’ and ‘Outsourced,’ and feel they are an important part of helping to re-build our schedule and our studio pipeline,” states NBC Entertainment President Angela Bromstad. “We believe in these new series and the creative auspices behind them.”

Using Nielsen Media Research’s “most current” averages — a calculation that includes available weeks of live+7 data inexplicably averaged in with more recent weeks of standard live+same-day data — “The Event” is averaging 9.1 million viewers overall and a 3.0 demo rating. Those numbers are less impressive if you remember that “The Event” averaged roughly 11 million viewers and a 3.7 demo rating in overnights for its premiere and has subsequently suffered extreme viewer attrition in each passing week. NBC notes that time-shifting numbers strongly benefitted “The Event,” which gained 35 percent of its premiere week audience in live+7.

It also helps the cause that “The Event” was licensed in 200 international territories before its US premiere.

“Law & Order: Los Angeles” has averaged a 2.5 rating and 8.7 million viewers, using only live+same-day figures, which remains less impressive if you remember that more than 10.5 million viewers watched the show’s premiere. NBC prefers to emphasize the 45 percent viewership increase over “The Jay Leno Show” last fall.

With “Outsourced,” we go back to “most current” averages to see that the Thursday comedy has averaged 6.3 million viewers and a 3.0 demo rating.

These three pickups leave “Undercovers” and “Chase,” struggling on Wednesday and Monday nights, awaiting word on their futures. NBC has already stopped production on “Outlaw” and moved remaining episodes to Saturday night, effectively canceling the legal drama.

Meanwhile, “LOLA,” “The Event” and “Outsourced” join FOX’s “Raising Hope” as the first new shows to get full-season orders.